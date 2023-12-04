All Pet Trading Card Simulator Codes in Roblox (December 2023)

Updated December 4, 2023
Added a new code!
Collecting cards has been a staple in video games for a long while, and Pet Trading Card Simulator on Roblox capitalizes on this trend with a fun-packed and chill collect-’em-up clicker experience. Similar to Adopt Me, you can even equip your pets and show them off to the whole world. But much like many games on the popular platform, there are free codes to redeem that’ll earn you free rewards. So, with that in mind, here are all the Pet Trading Card Simulator codes in Roblox right now. Let’s begin!
All Working Pet Trading Card Simulator Codes in Roblox
Here are all the active codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator that’ll earn you some free in-game rewards:
- LUCKYDAY – 1x Luck Potion (New)
- ALMOST10K – 1x Ultra Luck Potion
- BETA – 10-minute Luck potion
- BOSSKILLER – 15-minute Luck potion
- DISCORDFAN – 10-minute Luck potion
- EIGHTTHOUSAND – 1x Ultra Luck Potion
- EXCLUSIVE – 15-minute Luck potion
- FIRST1K – 15-minute Luck potion
- FOUNDTWITTER – 1x Ultra Luck Potion
- FOURK – Ultra Luck Potion
- LUCK200k – 15-minute Luck potion
- NICE3K – Ultra Luck Potion
- ONEMILLION – Ultra Luck Potion
- SEVENK – 1x Ultra Luck Potion
- WEDIDIT10K – 1x Ultra Luck Potion
- WOW2MILLION – Ultra Luck Potion
- WOW5K – Ultra Luck Potion
All Expired Codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator on Roblox
At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator
Luckily, redeeming codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator is super easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:
- First, launch Pet Trading Card Simulator on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen (as highlighted int he image below).
- Type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s exactly as it appears on the list.
- Finally, hit ‘Redeem’ and the freebies will be added to your account. Enjoy!
So, what do you know: That's everything you need to know about all the Pet Trading Card Simulator codes in Roblox right now.