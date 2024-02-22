Just be yourself, there is no one better.

Infinite Craft is one of the most popular browser games. And Taylor Swift is the most searched person in browsers. So what happens when you put these two together? Here is our guide on the fastest way to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.

Can You Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft



So, we’ve found kind of a quick way to get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft. First, you need to find Music, and then the term Shake It Off. Let’s see how to do both of that.

How To Get Music

My favorite way to get Music in this catchy game is with the old Rock and Roll combination. Here are all of the required steps:

Element #1 Element #2 Result Fire Earth Lava Lava Water Stone Stone Water Rock Water Water Lake Fire Wind Smoke Lake Smoke Fog Fog Ocean Fish Water Earth Plant Plant Plant Tree Tree Fish Seaweed Seaweed Fish Sushi Sushi Seaweed Roll Rock Roll Music

That’s it, now we have the first required element. Now let’s see what needs to be done to get the term Shake It Off.

How To Get Shake It Off

To get the title of America’s Sweetheart’s famous song, we’ll need some Milkshake which we’ll later combine with Music.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Fire Fire Volcano Fire Wind Smoke Smoke Water Fog Fog Water Ice Ice Volcano Ice Cream Ice Cream Water Milkshake

Now we’re never been closer to Shake It Off! Put together Music and Milkshake and there you have it, we’re finally ready for our star.

All that’s left to do now is to combine Music and Shake It Off and that’s it. Taylor Swift has arrived!

