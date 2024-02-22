Infinite Craft is one of the most popular browser games. And Taylor Swift is the most searched person in browsers. So what happens when you put these two together? Here is our guide on the fastest way to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.
Can You Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
So, we’ve found kind of a quick way to get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft. First, you need to find Music, and then the term Shake It Off. Let’s see how to do both of that.
How To Get Music
My favorite way to get Music in this catchy game is with the old Rock and Roll combination. Here are all of the required steps:
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Fire
|Earth
|Lava
|Lava
|Water
|Stone
|Stone
|Water
|Rock
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Fire
|Wind
|Smoke
|Lake
|Smoke
|Fog
|Fog
|Ocean
|Fish
|Water
|Earth
|Plant
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Fish
|Seaweed
|Seaweed
|Fish
|Sushi
|Sushi
|Seaweed
|Roll
|Rock
|Roll
|Music
That’s it, now we have the first required element. Now let’s see what needs to be done to get the term Shake It Off.
How To Get Shake It Off
To get the title of America’s Sweetheart’s famous song, we’ll need some Milkshake which we’ll later combine with Music.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Fire
|Wind
|Smoke
|Smoke
|Water
|Fog
|Fog
|Water
|Ice
|Ice
|Volcano
|Ice Cream
|Ice Cream
|Water
|Milkshake
Now we’re never been closer to Shake It Off! Put together Music and Milkshake and there you have it, we’re finally ready for our star.
All that’s left to do now is to combine Music and Shake It Off and that’s it. Taylor Swift has arrived!
For more Twinfinite guides for Infinite Craft, check how to make Assassin’s Creed, how to make Soccer, and how to make League of Legends.