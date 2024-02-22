Guides

Fastest Way To Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Image source: @4k_taylorr

Infinite Craft is one of the most popular browser games. And Taylor Swift is the most searched person in browsers. So what happens when you put these two together? Here is our guide on the fastest way to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.

Can You Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Recipe for Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

So, we’ve found kind of a quick way to get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft. First, you need to find Music, and then the term Shake It Off. Let’s see how to do both of that.

How To Get Music

My favorite way to get Music in this catchy game is with the old Rock and Roll combination. Here are all of the required steps:

Element #1Element #2Result
FireEarthLava
LavaWaterStone
StoneWaterRock
WaterWaterLake
FireWindSmoke
LakeSmokeFog
FogOceanFish
WaterEarthPlant
PlantPlantTree
TreeFishSeaweed
SeaweedFishSushi
SushiSeaweedRoll
RockRollMusic

That’s it, now we have the first required element. Now let’s see what needs to be done to get the term Shake It Off.

How To Get Shake It Off

To get the title of America’s Sweetheart’s famous song, we’ll need some Milkshake which we’ll later combine with Music.

Element #1Element #2Result
FireFireVolcano
FireWindSmoke
SmokeWaterFog
FogWaterIce
IceVolcanoIce Cream
Ice CreamWaterMilkshake

Now we’re never been closer to Shake It Off! Put together Music and Milkshake and there you have it, we’re finally ready for our star.

All that’s left to do now is to combine Music and Shake It Off and that’s it. Taylor Swift has arrived!

