Infinite Craft provides endless possibilities and gives space for your imagination to find anything you can think of. That also includes our favorite sports, and we’ve found a recipe for one of them. Here is our guide on how to make Soccer in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Soccer Combination

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination for Soccer in Infinite Craft is Football + Football.

The recipe for Soccer in Infinite Craft that we discovered requires you to follow around eight steps in total to get there. But don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered. Here’s step by step table of what you need to do:

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Wind Dust Dust Wind Sandstorm Sandstorm Sandstorm Dust Storm Dust Storm Sandstorm Dust Bowl Dust Water Mud Dust Bowl Mud Mud Bowl Mud Mud Bowl Football Football Football Soccer

Let’s look into all of the steps. First, you begin with two of the starter elements – Earth and Wind. They create Dust, which needs to be combined with Wind again to give you a Sandstorm.

Then, put two Sandstorms together to get a Dust Storm. Now add Sandstorm to it and you’ll have Dust Bowl. Create Mud with Dust and Water and then combine Mud and Dust Bowl to get Mud Bowl. If you add Mud to Mud Bowl, you now have Football.

We’re closer to the finish line than ever now! All that’s left to do now is to add Football to Football. We finally have the result we wanted – Soccer!

That’s it, now you can score goals and imagine yourself running all over the large pitch. If you follow closely all of the steps we’ve provided, there shouldn’t be any problems to get the desired result.

