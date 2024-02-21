While you can create some wacky combinations in Infinite Craft, it’s essential you start from the basics. Even the Bomb element is used in several interesting combinations, like Minecraft and Timebomb. To fill out your recipe book further, we’ll show you how to make Bomb in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Bomb With Bottle and Fire in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The simplest (and quickest) way to make Bomb in Infinite Craft is by combining Bottle with Fire. Since the Fire element is already unlocked, it’s just a matter of crafting the Bottle.

Start with Wind and Earth to make Dust

Dust + Dust = Sand + Fire = Glass

Mix Glass with Earth to make Bottle

Combine Bottle and Fire to make Bomb

How to Make Bomb With Energy and Explosion in Infinite Craft

While Bottle and Fire is the quickest way to make Bomb, this way opens up a bunch of other elements you can use for future combinations.

Fire + Water = Stream + Stream = Cloud

Cloud + Fire = Lightning + Stream = Electricity

Earth + Wind = Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel

Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill + Fire = Energy

Water + Fire = Steam + Steam = Cloud

Fire + Cloud = Lighting + Steam = Electricity

Fire + Earth = Lava + Fire = Volcano

Earth + Lava = Stone + Stone = Boulder

Boulder + Volcano = Meteor + Earth = Moon

Moon + Earth = Eclipse + Fire = Sun

Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy + Fire = Explosion

Explosion + Energy = Bomb

What Can You Make With Bomb in Infinite Craft?

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

With Bomb unlocked, there are a ton of different elements you can make with it.

Bomb + Jail = Jail Break

Bomb + Clock = Timebomb

Bomb + Castaway = Pirate

Bomb + Baby = Boom

Bomb + Engine = Rocket

Bomb + Meteor = Asteroid

Bomb + Wall = Hole

Bomb + Game = Minecraft

Now that you know how to make Bomb in Infinite Craft, it’s time you take the reins. Throw stuff together and see what you get; in fact, Explosion is useful for making Zombie. And just look at our list above—I wasn’t expecting Boom from Bomb and Baby! Another good place to start is with our list of Infinite Craft recipes.