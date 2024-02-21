Guides

How to Make Bomb in Infinite Craft

Be careful you don't drop it.

how to make bomb in infinite craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

While you can create some wacky combinations in Infinite Craft, it’s essential you start from the basics. Even the Bomb element is used in several interesting combinations, like Minecraft and Timebomb. To fill out your recipe book further, we’ll show you how to make Bomb in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Bomb With Bottle and Fire in Infinite Craft

making bomb in infinite craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The simplest (and quickest) way to make Bomb in Infinite Craft is by combining Bottle with Fire. Since the Fire element is already unlocked, it’s just a matter of crafting the Bottle.

  • Start with Wind and Earth to make Dust
  • Dust + Dust = Sand + Fire = Glass
  • Mix Glass with Earth to make Bottle
  • Combine Bottle and Fire to make Bomb

How to Make Bomb With Energy and Explosion in Infinite Craft

While Bottle and Fire is the quickest way to make Bomb, this way opens up a bunch of other elements you can use for future combinations.

  • Fire + Water = Stream + Stream = Cloud
  • Cloud + Fire = Lightning + Stream = Electricity
  • Earth + Wind = Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fire = Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel
  • Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill + Fire = Energy
  • Water + Fire = Steam + Steam = Cloud
  • Fire + Cloud = Lighting + Steam = Electricity
  • Fire + Earth = Lava + Fire = Volcano
  • Earth + Lava = Stone + Stone = Boulder
  • Boulder + Volcano = Meteor + Earth = Moon
  • Moon + Earth = Eclipse + Fire = Sun
  • Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill
  • Windmill + Fire = Energy + Fire = Explosion
  • Explosion + Energy = Bomb

What Can You Make With Bomb in Infinite Craft?

making different elements with bomb in infinite craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

With Bomb unlocked, there are a ton of different elements you can make with it.

  • Bomb + Jail = Jail Break
  • Bomb + Clock = Timebomb
  • Bomb + Castaway = Pirate
  • Bomb + Baby = Boom
  • Bomb + Engine = Rocket
  • Bomb + Meteor = Asteroid
  • Bomb + Wall = Hole
  • Bomb + Game = Minecraft

Now that you know how to make Bomb in Infinite Craft, it’s time you take the reins. Throw stuff together and see what you get; in fact, Explosion is useful for making Zombie. And just look at our list above—I wasn’t expecting Boom from Bomb and Baby! Another good place to start is with our list of Infinite Craft recipes.

Related Posts

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers

Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story.

More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Comments