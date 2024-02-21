If there is one sweet snack that is universally loved, it’s chocolate. It’s also needed to make thousands of other snacks, and that translates to the Infinite Craft world as well. Here is everything you need to know on how to make Chocolate in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Chocolate Combination

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

To make Chocolate in Infinite Craft, the combination is Aztec + Water.

The image above shows how to make Chocolate in Infinite Craft. It’s fairly simple and only requires seven combinations in total. Also, we’re assuming you’re starting from scratch, so the craft starts out with the four default elements, and there is no need for any extra crafts from you.

If you prefer text over images, here is a list of combinations you need to do to make Chocolate:

Fire + Wind = Smoke Fire + Earth = Lava Fire + Lava = Stone Smoke + Stone = Statue Lava + Stone = Obsidian Statue + Obsidian = Aztec Aztec + Water = Chocolate

What Can You Make With Chocolate?

Once you have Chocolate, basically all other sweets in Infinite Craft become easily attainable. Here are the ones I found to be the easiest to make:

Chocolate + Earth = Cocoa

Chocolate + Obsidian = Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate + Water = Hot Chocolate

Chocolate + Volcano = Lava Cake

Chocolate + Wind = Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk + Venus = Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate + Chocolate = Chocolate Bar

Chocolate + Fire = Marshmallow

Chocolate + Marshmallow = S’more

Stone + Hot Chocolate = Rocky Road

Chocolate + Rock = Candy

Chocolate Bar + Everest (Chocolate Bar + Mountain) = Snickers

That is all I could make just from the basic elements, including all the stuff we discovered on the way to making Chocolate. Naturally, all the other stuff you’ve discovered so far is sure to help you create various different candies.

That covers all the info you’ll need to make Chocolate in Infinite Craft. Now, all of the sweets in the world should be just a couple of combinations away. Also, to learn more Infinite Craft recipes, do check out our combinations guide.