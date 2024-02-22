Infinite Craft lets you search for nearly every single item there is on our planet. That also includes our favorite hobby – video games. We’ve managed to find the recipe for one of the most popular games. Here is how to make Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Assassin’s Creed Combination

The combination to make Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft is Ezio + Software.

The recipe to get Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft is fairly complicated, but as long as don’t miss a single step it should be okay. The recipe we’ve found includes one of the favorite Assassins from the franchise, the legendary Ezio Auditore.

How to Get Ezio in Infinite Craft

So, as we’ve mentioned above, the first step to getting Assassin’s Creed is to find our favorite member of the Creed from Florence. Check the table below to see how to do exactly that.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Earth Mountain Mountain Mountain Mountain Range Water Water Lake Earth Water Plant Plant Wind Dandelion Dandelion Dandelion Dandelion Patch Dandelion Patch Lake Duck Duck Mountain Range Rocky Mountain Rocky Balboa Balboa Rocky Creed Fire Fire Volcano Plant Water Swamp Plant Plant Tree Tree Swamp Mangrove Mangrove Volcano Turtle Turtle Fire Ninja Tree Tree Forest Forest Ninja Assassin Assassin Creed Ezio

It’s quite fitting that when you put Assassin and Creed together, you get Ezio in Infinite Craft.

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

How to Get Software in Infinite Craft

Now it’s time to discover the second element required to get the entire franchise. That element is Software! Here’s how to make it.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Fire Wind Steam Steam Fire Engine Engine Plant Car Car Engine Racecar Racecar Earth Rally Rally Fire Riot Earth Wind Dust Dust Earth Planet Planet Fire Sun Sun Fire Solar Solar Planet System System Fire Computer Computer System Software

Now that you have both required elements, it’s time to finally make Assassin’s Creed. Simply merge Ezio and Software and the desired result will come.

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

During our exploration, we’ve also encountered some specific games from the Assasin’s Creed franchise:

Assassin’s Creed + Mountain = Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed + Ice = Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed + Lake = Assassin’s Creed Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed + Sphinx = Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed + Fjord = Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

That concludes this guide, as now you know everything necessary.