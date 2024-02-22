Infinite Craft lets you search for nearly every single item there is on our planet. That also includes our favorite hobby – video games. We’ve managed to find the recipe for one of the most popular games. Here is how to make Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft Assassin’s Creed Combination
The combination to make Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft is Ezio + Software.
The recipe to get Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft is fairly complicated, but as long as don’t miss a single step it should be okay. The recipe we’ve found includes one of the favorite Assassins from the franchise, the legendary Ezio Auditore.
How to Get Ezio in Infinite Craft
So, as we’ve mentioned above, the first step to getting Assassin’s Creed is to find our favorite member of the Creed from Florence. Check the table below to see how to do exactly that.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Earth
|Earth
|Mountain
|Mountain
|Mountain
|Mountain Range
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Dandelion Patch
|Dandelion Patch
|Lake
|Duck
|Duck
|Mountain Range
|Rocky
|Mountain
|Rocky
|Balboa
|Balboa
|Rocky
|Creed
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Plant
|Water
|Swamp
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Swamp
|Mangrove
|Mangrove
|Volcano
|Turtle
|Turtle
|Fire
|Ninja
|Tree
|Tree
|Forest
|Forest
|Ninja
|Assassin
|Assassin
|Creed
|Ezio
It’s quite fitting that when you put Assassin and Creed together, you get Ezio in Infinite Craft.
How to Get Software in Infinite Craft
Now it’s time to discover the second element required to get the entire franchise. That element is Software! Here’s how to make it.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Fire
|Wind
|Steam
|Steam
|Fire
|Engine
|Engine
|Plant
|Car
|Car
|Engine
|Racecar
|Racecar
|Earth
|Rally
|Rally
|Fire
|Riot
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Planet
|Fire
|Sun
|Sun
|Fire
|Solar
|Solar
|Planet
|System
|System
|Fire
|Computer
|Computer
|System
|Software
Now that you have both required elements, it’s time to finally make Assassin’s Creed. Simply merge Ezio and Software and the desired result will come.
During our exploration, we’ve also encountered some specific games from the Assasin’s Creed franchise:
- Assassin’s Creed + Mountain = Assassin’s Creed 2
- Assassin’s Creed + Ice = Assassin’s Creed 3
- Assassin’s Creed + Lake = Assassin’s Creed Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed + Sphinx = Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed + Fjord = Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
That concludes this guide, as now you know everything necessary.