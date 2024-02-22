Guides

How to Make Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft

Nothing is true, everything is permitted.

Arno kills a guard in Assassin's Creed Unity.
Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal

Infinite Craft lets you search for nearly every single item there is on our planet. That also includes our favorite hobby – video games. We’ve managed to find the recipe for one of the most popular games. Here is how to make Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Assassin’s Creed Combination

The combination to make Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft is Ezio + Software.

The recipe to get Assassin’s Creed in Infinite Craft is fairly complicated, but as long as don’t miss a single step it should be okay. The recipe we’ve found includes one of the favorite Assassins from the franchise, the legendary Ezio Auditore.

How to Get Ezio in Infinite Craft

So, as we’ve mentioned above, the first step to getting Assassin’s Creed is to find our favorite member of the Creed from Florence. Check the table below to see how to do exactly that.

Element #1Element #2Result
EarthEarthMountain
MountainMountainMountain Range
WaterWaterLake
EarthWaterPlant
PlantWindDandelion
DandelionDandelionDandelion Patch
Dandelion PatchLakeDuck
DuckMountain RangeRocky
MountainRockyBalboa
BalboaRockyCreed
FireFireVolcano
PlantWaterSwamp
PlantPlantTree
TreeSwampMangrove
MangroveVolcanoTurtle
TurtleFireNinja
TreeTreeForest
ForestNinjaAssassin
AssassinCreedEzio

It’s quite fitting that when you put Assassin and Creed together, you get Ezio in Infinite Craft.

Recept for Ezio in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

How to Get Software in Infinite Craft

Now it’s time to discover the second element required to get the entire franchise. That element is Software! Here’s how to make it.

Element #1Element #2Result
FireWindSteam
SteamFireEngine
EnginePlantCar
CarEngineRacecar
RacecarEarthRally
RallyFireRiot
EarthWindDust
DustEarthPlanet
PlanetFireSun
SunFireSolar
SolarPlanetSystem
SystemFireComputer
ComputerSystemSoftware

Now that you have both required elements, it’s time to finally make Assassin’s Creed. Simply merge Ezio and Software and the desired result will come.

Assassin's Creed in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

During our exploration, we’ve also encountered some specific games from the Assasin’s Creed franchise:

  • Assassin’s Creed + Mountain = Assassin’s Creed 2
  • Assassin’s Creed + Ice = Assassin’s Creed 3
  • Assassin’s Creed + Lake = Assassin’s Creed Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed + Sphinx = Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed + Fjord = Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

That concludes this guide, as now you know everything necessary. For more Twinfinite guides for Infinite Craft, check how to make Soccer, Oil, League of Legends, or the fastest way to make Chocolate.

