The combinations you can make in Infinite Craft seem truly endless. Just some of them are historical figures, athletes, singers, and many other recipes. One of those recipes is the one for oil. Here is our guide on how to make Oil in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Oil Combination

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

To make Oil in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Fossil + Water.

The recipe to get Oil in Infinite Craft is quite simple and doesn’t require many steps to get there. We’ve found the fastest and simplest recipe for it. Starter elements will help you get there and the combinations are quite logical.

See the table below for the combinations and elements you need for this recipe.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Fire Lava Lava Water Stone Earth Water Plant Plant Stone Fossil Fossil Water Oil

That’s everything you need to do in order to get the required element in this catchy browser game. Let’s elaborate on all of the steps.

First, you need to combine two starter elements – Earth and Fire. As a result, you get Lava. Now mix Lava with Water and you’ll have Stone. Stone needs to be combined with Plant. To get Plant, add Water to Earth.

Now that you have a Plant in your hands, add Stone to it to get Fossil as a result. All that’s left to do is to mix Fossil with Water and you’ll get one of the most valuable and sought-after resources in the world – Oil.

That was the recipe for Oil in Infinite Craft. Follow closely all of the steps and elements listed above, and you shouldn’t have any problems to get to the desired result.

