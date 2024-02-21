Recipes for crafting stuff in Infinite Craft have overwhelmed the entire internet. People want to find literally anything that comes to their minds and the fun thing is that it’s all possible. That includes some of the most basic, but essential materials.

This is our guide on how to make Wood in Infinite Craft.

Can You Get Wood in Infinite Craft?

Wood actually proves to be a very important element when it comes to Infinite Craft. It’s an ingredient in many recipes for stuff you discover while you play this addictive browser game. That’s why it’s useful and important to add this element to your in-game board as soon as possible. So, let’s see how to get it.

The process of how to get Wood is not too complicated. Actually, all you need are four combinations to successfully create it. Water and Earth come first and give you a Plant, and later you’ll need only three other elements which are not that hard to get.

First, you’ll need to use two of the starter elements in the game, and from there, things get pretty much clear. Here is the complete process:

Element #1 Element #2 Result Water Earth Plant Plant Plant Tree Tree Tree Forest Forest Tree Wood

Now that you’ve successfully made Wood, you’ll realize that you can craft a bunch of other stuff with it as an ingredient. Here are just some of them.

Fire + Wood = Campfire;

Tea + Wood = Table;

Sandstorm + Wood = Sandal;

Wish + Wood = Pinnochio;

Santa Claus + Wood = Toy;

Russian + Wood = Doll.

There you have it, now you have one of the most important ingredients in Infinite Craft.