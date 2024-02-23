Infinite Craft is a browser-based sandbox game in which players combine various elements together to create new outcomes. These outcomes can be almost everything and anything you could imagine, from nature, animals, food, technology, and pop culture references. If you’re looking for how to make Robot in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Robot, Explained

To make a Robot in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Electricity and Metal. However, to unlock each of these key components, you will first need to follow a crafting recipe that involves fusing many different elements. Thankfully, unlike many crafting combinations that require components that need two different recipes to be successfully created, both Metal and Electricity can be created by following the same process, before finally combining the two.

We’ve outlined the entire process in a step-by-step format below as if you were beginning a fresh playthrough with only the elements of Water, Wind, Fire, and Earth. Feel free to refer to these instructions if you get stuck along the way, as many different elemental fusions are thrown into the mix before reaching the result.

Robot Crafting Process in Infinite Craft

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Wind = Kite

Fire + Water = Steam

Kite + Steam = Engine

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Fire = Lightning

Steam + Lightning = Electricity

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel

Wind + Solar Panel = Windmill

Windmill + FIre = Energy

Energy + Engine = Car

Fire + Tree = Ash

Car + Ash = Rust

Rust + Rust = Iron

Iron + Iron = Steel

Steel + Steel = Metal

Metal + Electricity = Robot

That’s everything you need to know about how to make a Robot in Infinite Craft. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different guides to assist you with your crafting endeavors, such as how to make a Cat or Pokemon.