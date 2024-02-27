The possibilities for items you get as a result of mixing various elements seem endless in Infinite Craft. Players can search for the right combination for almost anything that comes to their minds. This is our guide on how to make School in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft School Combination
The combination to make School in Infinite Craft is Teacher + Teacher.
The easiest and quickest way to make School in Infinite Craft that we’ve found contains exactly ten steps. Let’s see what those steps are.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Tree
|Forest
|Forest
|Tree
|Wood
|Wood
|Tea
|Table
|Table
|Table
|Desk
|Desk
|Tea
|Teacher
|Teacher
|Teacher
|School
There are several other combinations you can also use to get the desired result:
Student + Teacher
Since we already have the recipe for Teacher, let’s see how to get Student.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Fire
|Ash
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Ash
|Pencil
|Tree
|Water
|River
|River
|Tree
|Paper
|Paper
|Paper
|Book
|Book
|Pencil
|Homework
|Homework
|Book
|Student
Class + Class
Another way to get School in Infinite Craft is to combine Class with Class. Here’s how to do that.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Fire
|Ash
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Ash
|Pencil
|Tree
|Water
|River
|River
|Tree
|Paper
|Paper
|Paper
|Book
|Book
|Pencil
|Homework
|Homework
|Book
|Student
|Student
|Student
|Class
|Class
|Class
|School
Now we have several options to get the desired result using different elements. Try them out or if you want to find even more combinations, then check these out:
- Child + Village
- Essay + Homework
- Fallout + Teacher
That’s all there is to know about how to get School in Infinite Craft. For more recipes on Twinfinite, check how to make Gojo, Spider, Girl, GTA, Assassin’s Creed, and many, many more.