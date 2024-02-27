The possibilities for items you get as a result of mixing various elements seem endless in Infinite Craft. Players can search for the right combination for almost anything that comes to their minds. This is our guide on how to make School in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft School Combination

The combination to make School in Infinite Craft is Teacher + Teacher.

The easiest and quickest way to make School in Infinite Craft that we’ve found contains exactly ten steps. Let’s see what those steps are.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Fire Water Steam Earth Water Plant Plant Steam Tea Plant Plant Tree Tree Tree Forest Forest Tree Wood Wood Tea Table Table Table Desk Desk Tea Teacher Teacher Teacher School

There are several other combinations you can also use to get the desired result:

Student + Teacher

Since we already have the recipe for Teacher, let’s see how to get Student.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Earth Water Plant Plant Plant Tree Tree Ash Pencil Tree Water River River Tree Paper Paper Paper Book Book Pencil Homework Homework Book Student

Class + Class

Another way to get School in Infinite Craft is to combine Class with Class. Here’s how to do that.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Earth Water Plant Plant Plant Tree Tree Ash Pencil Tree Water River River Tree Paper Paper Paper Book Book Pencil Homework Homework Book Student Student Student Class Class Class School

Now we have several options to get the desired result using different elements. Try them out or if you want to find even more combinations, then check these out:

Child + Village

Essay + Homework

Fallout + Teacher

That’s all there is to know about how to get School in Infinite Craft. For more recipes on Twinfinite, check how to make Gojo, Spider, Girl, GTA, Assassin’s Creed, and many, many more.