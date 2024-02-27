Category:
How to Make School in Infinite Craft

Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone!
Published: Feb 27, 2024 05:48 am
School in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

The possibilities for items you get as a result of mixing various elements seem endless in Infinite Craft. Players can search for the right combination for almost anything that comes to their minds. This is our guide on how to make School in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft School Combination

Recipe for School in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make School in Infinite Craft is Teacher + Teacher.

The easiest and quickest way to make School in Infinite Craft that we’ve found contains exactly ten steps. Let’s see what those steps are.

Element #1Element #2Result
FireWaterSteam
EarthWaterPlant
PlantSteamTea
PlantPlantTree
TreeTreeForest
ForestTreeWood
WoodTeaTable
TableTableDesk
DeskTeaTeacher
TeacherTeacherSchool

There are several other combinations you can also use to get the desired result:

Student + Teacher

Since we already have the recipe for Teacher, let’s see how to get Student.

Element #1Element #2Result
EarthWindDust
DustFireAsh
EarthWaterPlant
PlantPlantTree
TreeAshPencil
TreeWaterRiver
RiverTreePaper
PaperPaperBook
BookPencilHomework
HomeworkBookStudent

Class + Class

Another way to get School in Infinite Craft is to combine Class with Class. Here’s how to do that.

Element #1Element #2Result
EarthWindDust
DustFireAsh
EarthWaterPlant
PlantPlantTree
TreeAshPencil
TreeWaterRiver
RiverTreePaper
PaperPaperBook
BookPencilHomework
HomeworkBookStudent
StudentStudentClass
ClassClassSchool

Now we have several options to get the desired result using different elements. Try them out or if you want to find even more combinations, then check these out:

  • Child + Village
  • Essay + Homework
  • Fallout + Teacher

That’s all there is to know about how to get School in Infinite Craft. For more recipes on Twinfinite, check how to make Gojo, Spider, Girl, GTA, Assassin’s Creed, and many, many more.

Fastest Way to Make Rapper in Infinite Craft
Rapper recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Fastest Way to Make Rapper in Infinite Craft
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 27, 2024
Are There Infinite Craft Cheats?
The mobile UI of Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Are There Infinite Craft Cheats?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Feb 27, 2024
Z Piece Codes (February 2024)
Artwork image for Z Piece
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Z Piece Codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 27, 2024
Nenad Milićević
Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.