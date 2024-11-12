The poor Toblaine is trapped in a spider’s web in this unique quest in Brighter Shores. Can we help him? Sure, that is why we have our Brighter Shores Spider’s Web Quest walkthrough. Keep reading to find out all the steps you need to perform to save him and get your just rewards!

Brighter Shores Spider’s Web Quest Walkthrough

First of all, let’s talk about the requirements for this quest. While you can pick up the quest whenever you want, to solve it you need to have Carpentry skills at level 32. The best way to level up your skill is by building simple stuff so that you can quickly get to the passive skills that are given at level 20. Once you have those, you can continue getting XP even when you’re AFK and quickly get to the required level.

The quest starts when you find Toblaine trapped in a web. You can find him in Hopeforest, walking down the Cliffside Path. After speaking to him and learning of the predicament he’s in, the quest log will instruct you to simply free him. Try to get to him, but whichever way you pick, you will find that it will be impossible to reach the web.

Image Source: Fen Research

After that, you will meet another NPC named Alannor. They will suggest distracting the Titan spider, who is blocking your way by using Tar Rats. Naturally, that will be easier said than done.

Go south of Mine Road East, and reach the Small Clearing. There you will be met by Hamish, who is more than happy to give you the rats. First, he wants something: Golden Marrow, Snake Eyeball, and Uncoated Anti-Acid Shields. Let’s see how to get these items.

How To Get The Snake Eyeball

To get the eyeball, simply head towards the Snakes Path (or the Clearing as well), which you will find approximately northeast of Hopeforest Central.

There, you will find a bunch of vipers. You guessed it, simply defeat them and get one Snake Eyeball. Keep in mind that this might not be as easy as you’d think. As the vipers are at level eight, the fight might be difficult if you’re still not very good at combat.

How To Get Golden Marrow

Now for the marrow. Head towards Mr McGrish’s garden, as he has an actual golden marrow in his garden. Speak to him and ask whether you can take a look at that rare item. He will say no, unless you prove yourself to be part of the fruit and vegetable committee. We need to find a way to pose as a member.

Image Source: Fen Research via Twinfinite

Time to make your way to the Huntsman’s Lodge, which you can find south of the Forest Clearing. There you will find an NPC called Kedwick Shalstanger. He is indeed on the committee, and while you can ask him for his badge for a couple of minutes. He will ask—you guessed it—for something in return. You have to prove yourself worthy.

You need to bring back the claw of a Spriggan creature, so basically you need to find one and kill it. Usually, these creatures can be found somewhere around Treeway Junction and Treeway Trail, north of Hopeforest Central. After getting the claw, return to Kedwick and receive your badge.

Now, it is time to return to Mr McGrish. First, while you’re heading towards the garden, you will see a tin of gold paint in front of some apple trees. Collect the paint, then head inside Mr McGrish’s residence. Head out the other entrance on the side and pick up the actual golden marrow, while using the tin on a regular marrow to paint it golden. If you don’t have regular marrow, find one between Timberwell Road and Timberwell Green. Finally, switch the two marrows to get a Golden one.

Image Source: Fen Research via Twinfinite

How To Get The Uncoated Anti-Acid Shields

While the last one was quite a long and tedious fetch quest, the shields can be quite boring as well, especially if you haven’t reached the mentioned level 32 in carpentry. If you still need to reach the required level, you can invest money and buy a few logs from Gwen and her lumber. Then you can process them and sell them, to recoup a bit of money in the process and level up your skills.

Once you have the required level, get one ash log and use it on the circular saw in the Carpenter’s Workshop. Then, use the workbenches and transform those planks into two shields. That’s all you need to do. With everything on hand, return to Hamish Truefire and use everything on the campfire to make the anti-acid shields.

How To Defeat The Spiders

Time to talk to Hamish again and finally get a Tar Rat. With one in your inventory, go back to Toblaine but keep in mind that you will be fighting some strong enemies, so be ready. Go to the cliffside path, use the Tar Rat on the Big Flat Boulder, and you will crush the Spider. But that’s not all, as that will attract several level 35 baby Titan Spiders.

Image Source: Fen Research via Twinfinite

Defeat them all and get Toblaine out of the web. Phew, we made it! For solving the quest, you will get 6,900 Carpenter XP and also 28,500 Scout XP. But there are more rewards for you.

Since you possess those anti-acid shields, you can traverse Acidic Avenue, which is to the south, and enter the Pool of Rainbows. You can also use a bucket on the pool to get some rainbow water too. In the pool you will find another NPC, named Marcus Mint, waiting. He will teach you how to use a Rift Stone and also give you one. Pretty nifty!

That's all we have on the Brighter Shores Spider's Web Quest.

