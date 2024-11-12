In order to not waste your time and catch nothing, you might need some guidance on the best spots and fish to catch. That’s why we are here to help with our Brighter Shores fishing guide. We’ll give you the right information that you need, so read on to find out all about fishing.

Recommended Videos

How To Start Fishing In Brighter Shores

The first thing you need to start your fishing experience in Brighter Shores is, quite clearly, a rod. Luckily, you don’t need to complete any difficult or long quests to do so – just buy one.

A fishing rod will set you back 12 silver coins. You can find one in the fishing supplies store, which you will find in the center of Hopeport town. If you don’t have enough money, be sure to pick up some simple quests before you start your fishing journey.

Image Source: Fen Research via Twinfinite

To start off, you need to level up your fishing experience since you will begin from fishing level zero, and you won’t be able to catch much of anything. We recommend heading to the beach area just south of the Sea Road, which is the perfect starting place. You should have visited this area during the tutorial, so you should be familiar with it. You should find some Flounder there, which you can sell for some money and you can also gain experience while you’re catching them.

How To Level Up Fishing Fast

Still, in order to enhance your fishing experience, and also gain access to both better fishing gear and new fish to catch, leveling up remains crucial.

If you have already gained a couple of levels and are looking for a quick way to rack up experience, we’d recommend heading off to Eel Street Bridge. There you can catch some eels that you can conveniently sell to the Fishmonger, located just close by.

Image Source: Fen Research

This way, you should be able to quickly reach level 10. Upon reaching that level, a pop-up will inform you that you have unlocked a new type of fish, the Lonely Pufferfish. This new and improved version will give you more experience points. They are located at Wilhope Crossing, which is not that far from where you fishing earlier, just to the east. They are relatively easy to catch and allow you to be sold quickly and level up fast.

How To Fish With Bait

You will be able to use bait once you reach level 20 of fishing. You can buy six different types of bait at the fishing store and you will need them to catch certain types of fish. Once purchased, each bait will last you an hour.

Bait Type Fish Minimum Level Required Sea Slug Dab 20 Grubs Mackibut 25 Maggots Wraddock 31 Blotchy Maggots Herring 34 Grubby Grubs Sturlet 45 Worms Bream 48

Where To Find Fish In Brighter Shores

Once you start off your fishing journey, you will find that each new level allows you to catch more fish. That also means that your starting location will not be sufficient anymore, and you will have to start exploring more places to find other fish. Here are all the fish that you will unlock and their locations.

Fish Type Fishing Location Eel Eel Street Bridge Pufferfish Wilhope Crossing Herring Boardwalk Oyster East Waterfront Dab Vacant Pier Sturlet Vincible Flounder East Beach Lobster West Waterfront Bass Seashells Seashore Ray Ray Bay Gurnard Pirate Hideout

That’s all you need to know on how and where to find fish in Brighter Shores. For more, check out all spells in Brighter Shores and how to get them.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy