Brighter Shores fishing guide - the fishing store in Hopeport
Brighter Shores Fishing Guide

Let's find out all about fishing!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Published: Nov 12, 2024 05:33 am

In order to not waste your time and catch nothing, you might need some guidance on the best spots and fish to catch. That’s why we are here to help with our Brighter Shores fishing guide. We’ll give you the right information that you need, so read on to find out all about fishing.

How To Start Fishing In Brighter Shores

The first thing you need to start your fishing experience in Brighter Shores is, quite clearly, a rod. Luckily, you don’t need to complete any difficult or long quests to do so – just buy one.

A fishing rod will set you back 12 silver coins. You can find one in the fishing supplies store, which you will find in the center of Hopeport town. If you don’t have enough money, be sure to pick up some simple quests before you start your fishing journey.

fishing stall in brighter shores
Image Source: Fen Research via Twinfinite

To start off, you need to level up your fishing experience since you will begin from fishing level zero, and you won’t be able to catch much of anything. We recommend heading to the beach area just south of the Sea Road, which is the perfect starting place. You should have visited this area during the tutorial, so you should be familiar with it. You should find some Flounder there, which you can sell for some money and you can also gain experience while you’re catching them.

How To Level Up Fishing Fast

Still, in order to enhance your fishing experience, and also gain access to both better fishing gear and new fish to catch, leveling up remains crucial.

If you have already gained a couple of levels and are looking for a quick way to rack up experience, we’d recommend heading off to Eel Street Bridge. There you can catch some eels that you can conveniently sell to the Fishmonger, located just close by.

Restaurant in Brighter Shores
Image Source: Fen Research

This way, you should be able to quickly reach level 10. Upon reaching that level, a pop-up will inform you that you have unlocked a new type of fish, the Lonely Pufferfish. This new and improved version will give you more experience points. They are located at Wilhope Crossing, which is not that far from where you fishing earlier, just to the east. They are relatively easy to catch and allow you to be sold quickly and level up fast.

How To Fish With Bait

You will be able to use bait once you reach level 20 of fishing. You can buy six different types of bait at the fishing store and you will need them to catch certain types of fish. Once purchased, each bait will last you an hour.

Bait TypeFishMinimum Level Required
Sea SlugDab20
GrubsMackibut25
MaggotsWraddock31
Blotchy MaggotsHerring34
Grubby GrubsSturlet45
WormsBream48

Where To Find Fish In Brighter Shores

Once you start off your fishing journey, you will find that each new level allows you to catch more fish. That also means that your starting location will not be sufficient anymore, and you will have to start exploring more places to find other fish. Here are all the fish that you will unlock and their locations.

Fish TypeFishing Location
EelEel Street Bridge
PufferfishWilhope Crossing
HerringBoardwalk
OysterEast Waterfront
DabVacant Pier
SturletVincible
FlounderEast Beach
LobsterWest Waterfront
BassSeashells Seashore
RayRay Bay
GurnardPirate Hideout

That’s all you need to know on how and where to find fish in Brighter Shores. For more, check out all spells in Brighter Shores and how to get them.

