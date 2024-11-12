Forgot password
Fire spells cast in Brighter Shores
Image Source: Fen Research Ltd via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Spells in Brighter Shores & How to Get

Where to find the brightest spells around!
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 04:55 am

Brighter Shores is a vibrant MMORPG that includes all of the classic elements players expect, including a variety of spells you can make use of in your journey. If you’re wondering exactly what they are, here’s our handy guide to all spells in Brighter Shores and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock All Spells in Brighter Shores

Character casting a spell in Brighter Shores
Image Source: Fen Research Ltd via Twinfinite

Spells are a feature of Brighter Shores that becomes available soon after you complete the game’s tutorial. You’ll be able to unlock them all over the course of your adventures by completing certain objectives and leveling up certain skills. You will have most of them in your arsenal fairly early on, so there’s not too much of a grind to be concerned about.

While the amount of spells in Brighter Shores isn’t necessarily as much as you’d otherwise expect in a large-scale RPG, they each serve a very specific and practical purpose. You’ll find yourself using most of them quite a lot.

Below we’ve listed all spells currently found in Brighter Shores, what they do, and how you can unlock them for your character. If more spells are added to the game in future content patches, this list will be updated promptly.

SpellWhat It DoesHow to Unlock
SenseDetects monsters and
objects in the vicinity of the player		Unlocked during the
‘Welcome to the Guard’ main story quest
ImmunityGrants the player immunity for 30 seconds
(can be used in or out of combat; 30-second timer
doesn’t start until the player moves)		Unlocked during the
‘Welcome to the Guard’ main story quest
QuartermasterGenerates a portal directly to the Quartermaster,
allowing the player to deposit or withdraw
weapons and/or armor as needed from any convenient
location		Unlocked after speaking to the
Quartermaster
Storage RiftAllows the player to store resources at unique
stone locations.		Unlocked after completing the
‘Spider Nest’ quest in Chapter 2
(must also have 32 Carpentry)
Detect AuraIt detects one of four possible aura types including:
– Purple Stars
– White Lines
– Blue Circles
– Black Skull		Unlocked upon reaching
46 Detective and talking to
Gallabast the Ragged in Ratmore Rise
TeleportTeleports to the player to their desired location,
if the respective Portal Stone for it is unlocked		Unlocked during the ‘Welcome to the Guard’
main story quest

Best Spells to use in Brighter Shores

In terms of the best spells to use so far in Brighter Shores, we found ourselves using most of them often in equal measure. Nonetheless, don’t underestimate the reliability of a spell like Sense, so that you don’t find yourself caught off-guard by enemies in a more challenging area. Of course, it’s also especially helpful for detecting objects that otherwise might go unnoticed.

However, your best friends during your journey in Brighter Shores will undoubtedly be Teleport and Quartermaster. When it comes to getting around the vast number of areas in an MMORPG, efficient transport is an absolute must. Being able to teleport is a necessity.

On that same note of convenience, Quartermaster can save you a lot of travel time by literally allowing you to remotely exchange weapons and armor as needed.

Be sure to check out all of our latest gaming guides and news for Brighter Shores and its acclaimed predecessor Runescape, such as whether Runescape is down.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.