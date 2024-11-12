All Spells in Brighter Shores & How to Get

Brighter Shores is a vibrant MMORPG that includes all of the classic elements players expect, including a variety of spells you can make use of in your journey. If you’re wondering exactly what they are, here’s our handy guide to all spells in Brighter Shores and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock All Spells in Brighter Shores

Image Source: Fen Research Ltd via Twinfinite

Spells are a feature of Brighter Shores that becomes available soon after you complete the game’s tutorial. You’ll be able to unlock them all over the course of your adventures by completing certain objectives and leveling up certain skills. You will have most of them in your arsenal fairly early on, so there’s not too much of a grind to be concerned about.

While the amount of spells in Brighter Shores isn’t necessarily as much as you’d otherwise expect in a large-scale RPG, they each serve a very specific and practical purpose. You’ll find yourself using most of them quite a lot.

Below we’ve listed all spells currently found in Brighter Shores, what they do, and how you can unlock them for your character. If more spells are added to the game in future content patches, this list will be updated promptly.

Spell What It Does How to Unlock Sense Detects monsters and

objects in the vicinity of the player Unlocked during the

‘Welcome to the Guard’ main story quest Immunity Grants the player immunity for 30 seconds

(can be used in or out of combat; 30-second timer

doesn’t start until the player moves) Unlocked during the

‘Welcome to the Guard’ main story quest Quartermaster Generates a portal directly to the Quartermaster,

allowing the player to deposit or withdraw

weapons and/or armor as needed from any convenient

location Unlocked after speaking to the

Quartermaster Storage Rift Allows the player to store resources at unique

stone locations. Unlocked after completing the

‘Spider Nest’ quest in Chapter 2

(must also have 32 Carpentry) Detect Aura It detects one of four possible aura types including:

– Purple Stars

– White Lines

– Blue Circles

– Black Skull Unlocked upon reaching

46 Detective and talking to

Gallabast the Ragged in Ratmore Rise Teleport Teleports to the player to their desired location,

if the respective Portal Stone for it is unlocked Unlocked during the ‘Welcome to the Guard’

main story quest

Best Spells to use in Brighter Shores

In terms of the best spells to use so far in Brighter Shores, we found ourselves using most of them often in equal measure. Nonetheless, don’t underestimate the reliability of a spell like Sense, so that you don’t find yourself caught off-guard by enemies in a more challenging area. Of course, it’s also especially helpful for detecting objects that otherwise might go unnoticed.

However, your best friends during your journey in Brighter Shores will undoubtedly be Teleport and Quartermaster. When it comes to getting around the vast number of areas in an MMORPG, efficient transport is an absolute must. Being able to teleport is a necessity.

On that same note of convenience, Quartermaster can save you a lot of travel time by literally allowing you to remotely exchange weapons and armor as needed.

Be sure to check out all of our latest gaming guides and news for Brighter Shores and its acclaimed predecessor Runescape, such as whether Runescape is down.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy