All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!

Infinite Craft totally justifies the “infinite” part, since you can get almost any existing term if you get the right combination. As expected, gamers love to find recipes that give them their favorite games as a result. Here is our guide on how to make GTA in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft GTA Combination

Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

The combination to make GTA in Infinite Craft is Game + Rockstar.

We have good news for you – yes, you can make GTA in Infinite Craft! The recipe we’ve found is Game + Rockstar. There are probably different ways to get there, but the one we found seems to be the fastest and most straightforward.

Using starter elements, you get some other elements as a result, and those elements later help you to have one of the most iconic Rockstar franchises on the table. Just be patient, and the result will eventually come.

So, here is the complete recipe for Grand Theft Auto in Infinite Craft:

Element #1 Element #2 Result Water Wind Wave Fire Water Steam Steam Wave Surf Surf Wave Surfer Earth Fire Lava Lava Water Stone Stone Earth Rock Rock Surfer Rockstar Earth Wind Dust Dust Earth Planet Planet Fire Sun Sun Fire Solar Solar Planet System System Fire Computer Computer System Software Software Earth Game Game Rockstar GTA

Also, we’ve combined some other elements with the term GTA and got several interesting results, which are all connected directly to the franchise. Check them out:

GTA + GTA = Gta

GTA + New York = Liberty City

GTA + City = Vice City

GTA + Scandal = GTA 5

GTA + Romal Numeral = Gta V

There you have it, GTA is in the house! Just follow all of the steps listed above and you shouldn’t have any problems finding the desired term.

