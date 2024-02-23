How to Make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft

It seems that the possibilities truly are infinite in Infinite Craft, as we continue to find new titles such as Elden Ring. After recently discovering Assassin’s Creed, we wondered if we could find FromSoft’s latest title. We’re happy to announce that we’ve found a way to make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft.

Getting Elden Ring in Infinite Craft

To make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft, you need to merge George R.R Martin with Gaming. For those confused, George R.R. Martin had a major role in writing the story and lore of Elden Ring. In fact, the new DLC is based on some of his work as well. Elden Ring is one of the lengthier words to make if you don’t know what you’re doing. So let’s go over how to make all the important words needed. We’ll also give a full breakdown of the recipe at the bottom.

How to Make Gaming

Gaming can be a confusing word to make due to all the similar words such as Games and Gamer. Here’s what you need to do:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Planet = Solar

Solar + Fire = System

System + Fire = Computer

Computer + System = Software

Software + Earth = Game

Game + Computer = Gamer

Gamer + Game = Gaming

If you’re confused about how System and Fire make Computer, you’re not alone. But hey, it works!

How to Make George R.R Martin

To figure this one out, you need the words Author and Game of Thrones. We’ll go over both of these one by one. Firstly for Game of Thrones you need Book and Dragon.

How to Make Book

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Tornado + Tree = Wood

Wood + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

How to Make Dragon

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Earth = Mud

Mud + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Fire = Dragon

How to Make Author

Merging Dragon and Book will get you Game of Thrones, and now we just need the Author. To get the Author you also need to make Life and Human in Infinite Craft. Here’s what you need to do:

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm

Sandstorm + Planet = Mars

Mars + Earth = Life

Life + Earth = Human

Human + Book = Author

Now you just need to merge Author and Game of Thrones to get George R.R. Martin. The final steps are as follows:

Author + Game of Thrones = George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin + Gaming = Elden Ring

As promised, here’s a breakdown of the full procedure to make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft.

screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s the current best method we know to quickly make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft. If you’re interested in more fun titles, learn how to make Pokemon and Attack on Titan.