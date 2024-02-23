How to Make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft

It seems that the possibilities truly are infinite in Infinite Craft, as we continue to find new titles such as Elden Ring. After recently discovering Assassin’s Creed, we wondered if we could find FromSoft’s latest title. We’re happy to announce that we’ve found a way to make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft.
Getting Elden Ring in Infinite Craft
To make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft, you need to merge George R.R Martin with Gaming. For those confused, George R.R. Martin had a major role in writing the story and lore of Elden Ring. In fact, the new DLC is based on some of his work as well. Elden Ring is one of the lengthier words to make if you don’t know what you’re doing. So let’s go over how to make all the important words needed. We’ll also give a full breakdown of the recipe at the bottom.
How to Make Gaming
Gaming can be a confusing word to make due to all the similar words such as Games and Gamer. Here’s what you need to do:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Planet = Solar
- Solar + Fire = System
- System + Fire = Computer
- Computer + System = Software
- Software + Earth = Game
- Game + Computer = Gamer
- Gamer + Game = Gaming
If you’re confused about how System and Fire make Computer, you’re not alone. But hey, it works!
How to Make George R.R Martin
To figure this one out, you need the words Author and Game of Thrones. We’ll go over both of these one by one. Firstly for Game of Thrones you need Book and Dragon.
How to Make Book
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Tree = Wood
- Wood + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
How to Make Dragon
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Earth = Mud
- Mud + Water = Swamp
- Swamp + Fire = Dragon
How to Make Author
Merging Dragon and Book will get you Game of Thrones, and now we just need the Author. To get the Author you also need to make Life and Human in Infinite Craft. Here’s what you need to do:
- Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
- Sandstorm + Planet = Mars
- Mars + Earth = Life
- Life + Earth = Human
- Human + Book = Author
Now you just need to merge Author and Game of Thrones to get George R.R. Martin. The final steps are as follows:
- Author + Game of Thrones = George R.R. Martin
- George R.R. Martin + Gaming = Elden Ring
As promised, here’s a breakdown of the full procedure to make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft.
That’s the current best method we know to quickly make Elden Ring in Infinite Craft. If you’re interested in more fun titles, learn how to make Pokemon and Attack on Titan.