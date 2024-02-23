Category:
How to Make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft Fast

Make your own Billionaire
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Feb 23, 2024
image via Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Discovering real-life personalities is always fun in Infinite Craft, as you can find out what they’re best associated with. What better person to choose than one of the richest and most influential billionaires on the planet, Elon Musk? Today, we’ll go over the fastest way to make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft.

Fastest Way to Make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft

There are two key ingredients to make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft; Money and a Tesla. Some methods uploaded on other sites might take a longer more roundabout fashion, but we’ve found this to be the quickest method to make Elon Musk after a bunch of experimenting.

Here’s a diagram that explains the process. We’ll list the full steps to craft each component ahead as well!

Elon Musk recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Make Money

Making money is surprisingly easy in Infinite Craft. You need to follow these short steps ahead.

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dandelion + Tree = Wish
  • Wish + Tree = Money

Simple enough to do, and we’re already halfway there!

How to Make Tesla

Next up, we have to make the famous Tesla vehicle. It might sound like a daunting task, but it’s not harder than making Money in Infinite Craft.

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Steam = Cloud
  • Cloud + Fire = Lightning
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Lightning + Engine = Tesla

Now that you have both Money and a Tesla, you can combine them to make Elon Musk, the man who made most of his money by selling Teslas. We’ve found this to be the quickest method of making Elon Musk in Infinite Craft.

For other fun combinations, check out the iPhone and Attack on Titan. You can also try your hand at combining Money with other words to discover other rich people and what they’re associated with.

Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.