Infinite Craft: How to Make iPhone

Apple has to be one of the brands that I dislike the most. It’s simply too expensive when you consider all of the alternatives. However, if there is a way to make their products for free, I would be the last person to say no. Well, you can do it with the help of AI. Here is how to make an iPhone in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Get iPhone in Infinite Craft

Here is the full combination recipe to make iPhone in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust Water + Dust = Mud Mud + Fire = Brick Brick + Brick = Wall Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range Mountain Range + Wall = Great Wall of China Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Wind = Seed Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Seed = Apple Apple + China = iPhone

Also, if you prefer images, check out the one below. The whole craft requires nothing but the four starting elements, so there is absolutely zero chance you won’t be able to make it.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Get Android in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you’ve made an iPhone in Infinite Craft, chances are you would like to have an Android, too. You can then use them together with some other elements to create various smartphone items.

So, here is the recipe to make Android:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Fire + Planet = Sun Fire + Sun = Solar Solar + Planet = System Fire + System = Computer Computer + System = Software Planet + Software = Android

I wasn’t able to create Android OS, and it seems that Infinite Craft considers Android to be a very broad term. That’s why it will often tunnel to making a Cyborg or Robot when you combine it with something.

However, when you combine Smartphone and Marshmallow, for example, it goes back to Android. If I find a way out of this loop, I will update the article with the new info.

Anyway, if you’ve followed this guide to the end, you should now have both Android and iPhone in your Infinite Craft inventory. Also, be sure to check all the other guides we have here on Twinfinite. If you are addict… ugh, I mean dedicated as I am, you can even make League of Legends. How neat, am I right?