Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail introduces us to the Echoes of Vana’diel Alliance Raid questline, which holds troves of new challenges and rewards for players to discover. If you’re wondering how to access it, here’s our handy guide for how to unlock Echoes of Vana’diel Alliance Raid in FFXIV.

Where to Unlock Echoes of Vana’diel Alliance Raid in FFXIV

Before you can access this Alliance Raid in FFXIV, make sure that you’ve first completed the “Dawntrail” Main Scenario Quest, and that your character has at least one Disciple of Magic or War class leveled up to 100.

The Echoes of Vana’diel questline kicks off in Tuliyollal, so take a teleport to the main aetheryte there. Look for the Hoobigo Messenger NPC standing a few feet from the Aetheryte by the main staircase at (X:13.0, Y:11.6). Talk to him to pick up the “An Otherworldly Encounter” quest.

From there, head to the Mamook aetheryte in Yak’tel and talk to Miilal Ja at (X:32.7, Y:33.6). Next, go to the far left side of the area and survey the destination spot at (X:10.9, Y: 32.3). A cutscene will ensue that introduces us to Prishe, a prominent character from Final Fantasy XI that has somehow found her way into Tural.

After the cutscene, talk to the Armor-Clad Wanderer (X:10.8, Y:34.4) and soon the first 24-man raid of the Echoes of Vana’diel series, Jeuno: The First Walk, will unlock for your Duty Finder.

To participate, you must have a Disciple of Magic or War class leveled to 100 and have an item level of 695 or above. That can easily be achieved with a mixture of Aesthetic tomestone gear, Heliometry tomestone gear, and Light-heavy gear from the AAC Light-heavyweight M raids at the Arcadion in Solution Nine.

How to Get All Rewards in FFXIV Jeuno: The First Walk

The biggest reward in Jeuno: The First Walk is the ilvl 730 dyeable gear sets, which can be equipped by all job types.

As with previous alliance raids in FFXIV, in Jeuno: The First Walk you can obtain one piece of gear per week by rolling Need/Greed on any piece that drops during the duty. Once you’ve received a piece of gear, you cannot roll on any other pieces until the weekly reset that occurs every Tuesday.

Upon completing the raid each week, you’ll automatically receive 2 x Craced Novaclusters and 1 x Ordelle Coin, a unique token that can be exchanged with the vendor named Uah’shepya in Solution Nine (X:8.7 Y:13.5) for items used to enhance equipment purchased with Allagan Tomestones of Heliometry.

Other rewards in Jeuno: The First Walk include Tattered Sheet Music which drops from chests during the raid and can be exchanged with the Peculiar Goblin in Lower Jeuno (X:6.5 Y:5.2) for special orchestrion rolls relating to Echoes of Vana’diel. The Nano Lord minion drops from the raid as well.

