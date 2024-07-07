All Dawntrail Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Locations in FFXIV & What They Sell

There is no shortage of challenges and rewards for players to uncover in Final Fantasy XIV, and the Dawntrail expansion has introduced many more across the continent of Tural. Some of the best rewards come in exchange for Bicolor Gemstones, and knowing where to find these unique vendors is important. Here is our handy guide for all Dawntrail Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Locations in FFXIV and what they sell.

All Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in Dawntrail & What They Sell

Across the many areas found in the Dawntrail expansion, there are a total of eight different Bicolor Gemstone Vendors to find and gain favor with. To do so, you must find and complete dozens of FATEs in each area to increase your Shared FATE Rank. The higher your rank, the more rewards will become available at each of these vendors.

Unlocking all of the Dawntrail aether currents in each of these areas is especially recommended, to make getting around to FATEs and other locations much easier and faster.

Below we’ve listed each Bicolor Gemstone Vendor, where exactly they’re located in each region of Tural, and everything that they sell. We’ve also indicated what Shared FATE Rank you need to have to unlock certain items.

Note: The following contains location-related spoilers for Dawntrail, so read ahead with discretion.

Tuliyollal Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the city of Tuliyollal, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Kajeel Ja in the merchant area (as seen above) at (X:12.8, Y:13.0). Be aware that in order to unlock the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in both Tuliyollal and Solution Nine, you must achieve Shared FATE Rank 3 in all six open-world areas of Dawntrail.

Once you have, all of their wares will become available, which include unique collectibles as well as all crafting materials found at the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in those open-world areas.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) Crimson Dawn Framer’s Kit 600 Golden Dawn Framer’s Kit 600 Morrow’s Might Orchestrion Roll 450 Tuliyollan Table Lamp 150 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Voucher 100 Alpaca Fillet 3 Swampmonk Thigh 3 Nopalitender Tuna 3 Rroneek Chuck 3 Megamaguey Pineapple 3 Branchbearer Fruit 3 Rroneek Fleece 3 Silver Lobo Hide 3 Hammerhead Crocodile Skin 3 Br’aax Hide 3 Gomphotherium Skin 3 Gargantua Hide 3 Ty’aitya Wingblade 3 Poison Frog Secretions 3 Axe Beak Wing 3 Lesser Apollyon Shell 3 Tumbleclaw Weeds 3

Solution Nine Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the city of Solution Nine, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Beryl at the Arcade Nexus at (X:8.4, Y:14.0). Be aware that in order to unlock the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in both Tuliyollal and Solution Nine, you must achieve Shared FATE Rank 3 in all six open-world areas of Dawntrail.

Once you have, all of their wares will become available, which include unique collectibles as well as all crafting materials found at the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in those open-world areas.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) Dark Solution Framer’s Kit 600 Bright Solution Framer’s Kit 600 Neon Parasol 500 Starless Skyline 450 Vending Machine Nine 150 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Voucher 100 Alpaca Fillet 3 Swampmonk Thigh 3 Nopalitender Tuna 3 Rroneek Chuck 3 Megamaguey 3 Branchbearer Fruit 3 Rroneek Fleece 3 Silver Lobo Hide 3 Hammerhead Crocodile Skin 3 Br’aax Hide 3 Gomphotherium Skin 3 Gargantua Hide 3 Ty’aitya Wingblade 3 Poison Frog Secretions 3 Axe Beak Wing 3 Lesser Apollyon Shell 3 Tumbleclaw Weeds 3

Kozama’uka Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the area of Kozama’uka, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Kunuhali in the village of Ok’hanu at (X:17.4, Y:11.0). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Kozama’uka for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) How to Unlock Of Glittering Wings Orchestrion Roll 450 Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs Ihuykatumu Bed 150 Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs Stuffed Flag 150 Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs Kozama’uka Riding Map 90 Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs Swampmonk Thigh 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Hammerhead Crocodile Skin 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Poison Frog Secretions 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Lesser Apollyon Shell 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Urqopacha Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the area of Urqopacha, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Tepli in the village of Wachunpelo at (X:27.5, Y:11.7). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Urqopacha for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) How to Unlock Windswept Echoes Orchestrion Roll 450 Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs Alpaca Cria 700 Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs Pelupelu Partition 150 Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs Urqopacha Riding Map 90 Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs Alpaca Fillet 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Megamaguey Pineapple 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Silver Lobo Hide 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Yak T’el Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the area of Yak T’el, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Rral Wuruq at the village of Iq Br’aax at (X:13.8, Y:12.7). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) How to Unlock Emerald under Sapphire Orchestrion Roll 450 Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs Ilyikty’i 700 Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs Yak T’el Scale Tree 150 Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs Yak T’el Riding Map 90 Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs Branchbearer Fruit 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Br’aax Hide 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Ty’aitya Wingblade 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Shaaloani Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the area of Shaaloani, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Mitepe in the town of Hhusatahwi at (X:28.6, Y:30.8). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) How to Unlock Ceruleum Smoke at High Noon Orchestrion Roll 450 Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs Turali Barding 450 Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs Assortment of Strewn Bottles 150 Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs Shaaloani Riding Map 90 Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs Nopalitender Tuna 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Rroneek Chuck 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Rroneek Fleece 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Tumbleclaw Weeds 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Heritage Found Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the area of Heritage Found, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Toashana in The Outskirts at (X:16.3, Y:9.6). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) How to Unlock Flash in the Dark Orchestrion Roll 450 Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs Otis Card 300 Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs Heritage Found Crates 150 Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs Heritage Found Riding Map 90 Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs Gomptherium Skin 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area Axe Beak Wing 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Living Memory Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

In the area of Living Memory, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Clerk PX-0029 at the Gate of Remembrance at (X:22.0, Y:37.5). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

Item Price (Bicolor Gemstones) How to Unlock Bygone Serenity Orchestrion Roll 450 Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs Cahciua Card 300 Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs Neo Kingdom Lamppost 150 Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs Living Memory Riding Map 90 Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs Gargantua Hide 3 Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and guides for Final Fantasy XIV at Twinfinite, such as How to Get Aesthetic Tomestone Gear in FFIXV.

