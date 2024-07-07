All Dawntrail Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Locations in FFXIV & What They Sell

There is no shortage of challenges and rewards for players to uncover in Final Fantasy XIV, and the Dawntrail expansion has introduced many more across the continent of Tural. Some of the best rewards come in exchange for Bicolor Gemstones, and knowing where to find these unique vendors is important. Here is our handy guide for all Dawntrail Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Locations in FFXIV and what they sell.
All Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in Dawntrail & What They Sell
Across the many areas found in the Dawntrail expansion, there are a total of eight different Bicolor Gemstone Vendors to find and gain favor with. To do so, you must find and complete dozens of FATEs in each area to increase your Shared FATE Rank. The higher your rank, the more rewards will become available at each of these vendors.
Unlocking all of the Dawntrail aether currents in each of these areas is especially recommended, to make getting around to FATEs and other locations much easier and faster.
Below we’ve listed each Bicolor Gemstone Vendor, where exactly they’re located in each region of Tural, and everything that they sell. We’ve also indicated what Shared FATE Rank you need to have to unlock certain items.
Note: The following contains location-related spoilers for Dawntrail, so read ahead with discretion.
Tuliyollal Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the city of Tuliyollal, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Kajeel Ja in the merchant area (as seen above) at (X:12.8, Y:13.0). Be aware that in order to unlock the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in both Tuliyollal and Solution Nine, you must achieve Shared FATE Rank 3 in all six open-world areas of Dawntrail.
Once you have, all of their wares will become available, which include unique collectibles as well as all crafting materials found at the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in those open-world areas.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|Crimson Dawn Framer’s Kit
|600
|Golden Dawn Framer’s Kit
|600
|Morrow’s Might Orchestrion Roll
|450
|Tuliyollan Table Lamp
|150
|Turali Bicolor Gemstone Voucher
|100
|Alpaca Fillet
|3
|Swampmonk Thigh
|3
|Nopalitender Tuna
|3
|Rroneek Chuck
|3
|Megamaguey Pineapple
|3
|Branchbearer Fruit
|3
|Rroneek Fleece
|3
|Silver Lobo Hide
|3
|Hammerhead Crocodile Skin
|3
|Br’aax Hide
|3
|Gomphotherium Skin
|3
|Gargantua Hide
|3
|Ty’aitya Wingblade
|3
|Poison Frog Secretions
|3
|Axe Beak Wing
|3
|Lesser Apollyon Shell
|3
|Tumbleclaw Weeds
|3
Solution Nine Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the city of Solution Nine, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Beryl at the Arcade Nexus at (X:8.4, Y:14.0). Be aware that in order to unlock the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in both Tuliyollal and Solution Nine, you must achieve Shared FATE Rank 3 in all six open-world areas of Dawntrail.
Once you have, all of their wares will become available, which include unique collectibles as well as all crafting materials found at the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in those open-world areas.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|Dark Solution Framer’s Kit
|600
|Bright Solution Framer’s Kit
|600
|Neon Parasol
|500
|Starless Skyline
|450
|Vending Machine Nine
|150
|Turali Bicolor Gemstone Voucher
|100
|Alpaca Fillet
|3
|Swampmonk Thigh
|3
|Nopalitender Tuna
|3
|Rroneek Chuck
|3
|Megamaguey
|3
|Branchbearer Fruit
|3
|Rroneek Fleece
|3
|Silver Lobo Hide
|3
|Hammerhead Crocodile Skin
|3
|Br’aax Hide
|3
|Gomphotherium Skin
|3
|Gargantua Hide
|3
|Ty’aitya Wingblade
|3
|Poison Frog Secretions
|3
|Axe Beak Wing
|3
|Lesser Apollyon Shell
|3
|Tumbleclaw Weeds
|3
Kozama’uka Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the area of Kozama’uka, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Kunuhali in the village of Ok’hanu at (X:17.4, Y:11.0). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Kozama’uka for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|How to Unlock
|Of Glittering Wings Orchestrion Roll
|450
|Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
|Ihuykatumu Bed
|150
|Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
|Stuffed Flag
|150
|Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs
|Kozama’uka Riding Map
|90
|Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs
|Swampmonk Thigh
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Hammerhead Crocodile Skin
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Poison Frog Secretions
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Lesser Apollyon Shell
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Urqopacha Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the area of Urqopacha, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Tepli in the village of Wachunpelo at (X:27.5, Y:11.7). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Urqopacha for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|How to Unlock
|Windswept Echoes Orchestrion Roll
|450
|Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
|Alpaca Cria
|700
|Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
|Pelupelu Partition
|150
|Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs
|Urqopacha Riding Map
|90
|Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs
|Alpaca Fillet
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Megamaguey Pineapple
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Silver Lobo Hide
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Yak T’el Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the area of Yak T’el, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Rral Wuruq at the village of Iq Br’aax at (X:13.8, Y:12.7). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|How to Unlock
|Emerald under Sapphire Orchestrion Roll
|450
|Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
|Ilyikty’i
|700
|Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
|Yak T’el Scale Tree
|150
|Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs
|Yak T’el Riding Map
|90
|Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs
|Branchbearer Fruit
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Br’aax Hide
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Ty’aitya Wingblade
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Shaaloani Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the area of Shaaloani, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Mitepe in the town of Hhusatahwi at (X:28.6, Y:30.8). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|How to Unlock
|Ceruleum Smoke at High Noon Orchestrion Roll
|450
|Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
|Turali Barding
|450
|Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
|Assortment of Strewn Bottles
|150
|Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs
|Shaaloani Riding Map
|90
|Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs
|Nopalitender Tuna
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Rroneek Chuck
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Rroneek Fleece
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Tumbleclaw Weeds
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Heritage Found Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the area of Heritage Found, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Toashana in The Outskirts at (X:16.3, Y:9.6). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|How to Unlock
|Flash in the Dark Orchestrion Roll
|450
|Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
|Otis Card
|300
|Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
|Heritage Found Crates
|150
|Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs
|Heritage Found Riding Map
|90
|Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs
|Gomptherium Skin
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
|Axe Beak Wing
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Living Memory Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items
In the area of Living Memory, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Clerk PX-0029 at the Gate of Remembrance at (X:22.0, Y:37.5). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.
|Item
|Price (Bicolor Gemstones)
|How to Unlock
|Bygone Serenity Orchestrion Roll
|450
|Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
|Cahciua Card
|300
|Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
|Neo Kingdom Lamppost
|150
|Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs
|Living Memory Riding Map
|90
|Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs
|Gargantua Hide
|3
|Available after progressing MSQ in the area
