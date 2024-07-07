Bicolor Gemstone Vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite
All Dawntrail Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Locations in FFXIV & What They Sell

These rewards are some rare gems!
Published: Jul 7, 2024

There is no shortage of challenges and rewards for players to uncover in Final Fantasy XIV, and the Dawntrail expansion has introduced many more across the continent of Tural. Some of the best rewards come in exchange for Bicolor Gemstones, and knowing where to find these unique vendors is important. Here is our handy guide for all Dawntrail Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Locations in FFXIV and what they sell.

All Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in Dawntrail & What They Sell

Across the many areas found in the Dawntrail expansion, there are a total of eight different Bicolor Gemstone Vendors to find and gain favor with. To do so, you must find and complete dozens of FATEs in each area to increase your Shared FATE Rank. The higher your rank, the more rewards will become available at each of these vendors.

Unlocking all of the Dawntrail aether currents in each of these areas is especially recommended, to make getting around to FATEs and other locations much easier and faster.

Below we’ve listed each Bicolor Gemstone Vendor, where exactly they’re located in each region of Tural, and everything that they sell. We’ve also indicated what Shared FATE Rank you need to have to unlock certain items.

Note: The following contains location-related spoilers for Dawntrail, so read ahead with discretion.

Tuliyollal Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Tuliyollal bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the city of Tuliyollal, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Kajeel Ja in the merchant area (as seen above) at (X:12.8, Y:13.0). Be aware that in order to unlock the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in both Tuliyollal and Solution Nine, you must achieve Shared FATE Rank 3 in all six open-world areas of Dawntrail.

Once you have, all of their wares will become available, which include unique collectibles as well as all crafting materials found at the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in those open-world areas.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)
Crimson Dawn Framer’s Kit600
Golden Dawn Framer’s Kit600
Morrow’s Might Orchestrion Roll450
Tuliyollan Table Lamp150
Turali Bicolor Gemstone Voucher100
Alpaca Fillet3
Swampmonk Thigh3
Nopalitender Tuna3
Rroneek Chuck3
Megamaguey Pineapple3
Branchbearer Fruit3
Rroneek Fleece3
Silver Lobo Hide3
Hammerhead Crocodile Skin3
Br’aax Hide3
Gomphotherium Skin3
Gargantua Hide3
Ty’aitya Wingblade3
Poison Frog Secretions3
Axe Beak Wing3
Lesser Apollyon Shell3
Tumbleclaw Weeds3

Solution Nine Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Solution Nine bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the city of Solution Nine, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Beryl at the Arcade Nexus at (X:8.4, Y:14.0). Be aware that in order to unlock the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in both Tuliyollal and Solution Nine, you must achieve Shared FATE Rank 3 in all six open-world areas of Dawntrail.

Once you have, all of their wares will become available, which include unique collectibles as well as all crafting materials found at the Bicolor Gemstone Vendors in those open-world areas.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)
Dark Solution Framer’s Kit600
Bright Solution Framer’s Kit600
Neon Parasol500
Starless Skyline450
Vending Machine Nine150
Turali Bicolor Gemstone Voucher100
Alpaca Fillet3
Swampmonk Thigh3
Nopalitender Tuna3
Rroneek Chuck3
Megamaguey3
Branchbearer Fruit3
Rroneek Fleece3
Silver Lobo Hide3
Hammerhead Crocodile Skin3
Br’aax Hide3
Gomphotherium Skin3
Gargantua Hide3
Ty’aitya Wingblade3
Poison Frog Secretions3
Axe Beak Wing3
Lesser Apollyon Shell3
Tumbleclaw Weeds3

Kozama’uka Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Kozama'uka bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the area of Kozama’uka, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Kunuhali in the village of Ok’hanu at (X:17.4, Y:11.0). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Kozama’uka for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)How to Unlock
Of Glittering Wings Orchestrion Roll450Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
Ihuykatumu Bed150Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
Stuffed Flag150Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs
Kozama’uka Riding Map90Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs
Swampmonk Thigh3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Hammerhead Crocodile Skin3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Poison Frog Secretions3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Lesser Apollyon Shell3Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Urqopacha Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Urqopacha bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the area of Urqopacha, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Tepli in the village of Wachunpelo at (X:27.5, Y:11.7). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Urqopacha for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)How to Unlock
Windswept Echoes Orchestrion Roll450Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
Alpaca Cria700Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
Pelupelu Partition150Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs
Urqopacha Riding Map90Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs
Alpaca Fillet3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Megamaguey Pineapple3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Silver Lobo Hide3Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Yak T’el Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Yak T'el bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the area of Yak T’el, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Rral Wuruq at the village of Iq Br’aax at (X:13.8, Y:12.7). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)How to Unlock
Emerald under Sapphire Orchestrion Roll450Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
Ilyikty’i700Achieve Rank 3 from Shared FATEs
Yak T’el Scale Tree150Achieve Rank 2 from Shared FATEs
Yak T’el Riding Map90Achieve Rank 1 from Shared FATEs
Branchbearer Fruit3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Br’aax Hide3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Ty’aitya Wingblade3Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Shaaloani Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Shaaloani bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the area of Shaaloani, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Mitepe in the town of Hhusatahwi at (X:28.6, Y:30.8). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)How to Unlock
Ceruleum Smoke at High Noon Orchestrion Roll450Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
Turali Barding450Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
Assortment of Strewn Bottles150Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs
Shaaloani Riding Map90Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs
Nopalitender Tuna3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Rroneek Chuck3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Rroneek Fleece3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Tumbleclaw Weeds3Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Heritage Found Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Heritage Found bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the area of Heritage Found, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Toashana in The Outskirts at (X:16.3, Y:9.6). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)How to Unlock
Flash in the Dark Orchestrion Roll450Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
Otis Card300Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
Heritage Found Crates150Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs
Heritage Found Riding Map90Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs
Gomptherium Skin3Available after progressing MSQ in the area
Axe Beak Wing3Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Living Memory Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Location & Items

Location of Living Memory bicolor gemstone vendor in Final Fantasy XIV
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the area of Living Memory, you can find the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor named Clerk PX-0029 at the Gate of Remembrance at (X:22.0, Y:37.5). Be aware that you must progress the Main Scenario Questline to a certain point in Yak T’el for the Gemstone Vendor to open for business.

ItemPrice (Bicolor Gemstones)How to Unlock
Bygone Serenity Orchestrion Roll450Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
Cahciua Card300Achieve Rank 3 in Shared FATEs
Neo Kingdom Lamppost150Achieve Rank 2 in Shared FATEs
Living Memory Riding Map90Achieve Rank 1 in Shared FATEs
Gargantua Hide3Available after progressing MSQ in the area

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and guides for Final Fantasy XIV at Twinfinite, such as How to Get Aesthetic Tomestone Gear in FFIXV.

