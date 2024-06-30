Aether Current location in Final Fantasy XIV
All Aether Current Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

Claim the Turalian skies!
While embarking on tropical adventures through Tural in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion, you’ll notice that your mounts will literally be grounded until you unlock the Aether Currents found in each area. They can be a little tricky to find if you don’t know where to look, so here’s our handy guide to all Aether Currents in FFXIV Dawntrail.

How to Locate and Unlock Aether Currents in FFXIV

Aether current in Kozama-uka in Final Fantasy XIV
When it comes to flying on a mount (see our guide to all Dawntrail mounts) virtually anywhere in Final Fantasy XIV, to be able to do so you first need to track down and unlock Aether Currents in each open-world area of an expansion. They resemble orbs of swirling green aether energy (as seen above), and allow you to understand the aetheric wind movements of the area.

They won’t appear on your map, so to find them you need to use your Aether Compass, which you can find in the ‘Collection’ sub-menu under the ‘Duty’ tab. Select it and add it to your character’s hot bar so that it’s easier to use frequently.

With that, head to an open-world area where you need to unlock your mounts’ flying ability and start searching everywhere you can, all while clicking on your Aether Compass. It will give you readings that indicate how many “yalms” away you are from the nearest Aether Current in a particular direction.

Once you find the Aether Current, interact with it and you will attune with it similar to an Aetheryte. Once done, it will vanish and be added to your ‘Aether Current’ sub-menu.

While most of the Aether Currents in a given area can be found via exploration, others are unlocked via blue sidequests as well as the final Main Scenario Quest for that area. So make sure to keep an eye out for those blue quest markers on your map. Some of them will appear in tandem with MSQ progression, so don’t panic if you don’t see them right away.

Note: This guide is currently a work in progress as we uncover and explore more areas in the Dawntrail expansion. Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update it!

All Kozama’uka Aether Currents

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Kozama’uka and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No.Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable)Coordinates
Aether Current 1House of Waters High(X:27.4, Y:7.7)
Aether Current 2Cave Kikitola(X:9.4, Y:17.9)
Aether Current 3House of Winds High(X:8.6, Y:11.7)
Aether Current 4Stride of the Sun(X:31.8, Y:14.4)
Aether Current 5Dock Poga(X:39.8, Y:13.3)
Aether Current 6‘Rite of the Wind’s Chosen’ quest
Ohanu Village
(X:16.5, Y:10.3)
Aether Current 7‘Ripe for the Offering’ quest
Ohanu Village		(X:20.0, Y:11.7)
Aether Current 8Miyakabek’zoma(X:22.4, Y:27.1)
Aether Current 9Marsh Ligaka(X:24.0, Y:31.9)
Aether Current 10The Imperious (inside dig tunnel)(X:6.4, Y:23.9)
Aether Current 11Shoals of No Return(X:15.5, Y:34.2)
Aether Current 12The Dewspun Bank(X:31.1, Y:38.0)
Aether Current 13‘All Good Potpacts Must Come to an End’ quest
Earthenshire Village
(X:12.0, Y:26.9)
Aether Current 14‘Divine Inspiration’ quest
Earthenshire Village		(X:11.6, Y:26.9)
Aether Current 15‘Sibling Rescue’ Main Scenario QuestN/A

All Urqopacha Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Urqopacha and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No.Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable)Coordinates
Aether Current 1South of Wachunpelo(X:28.5, Y:16.7)
Aether Current 2South of Ciblu’s Coffee Grounds(X:17.4, Y:17.5)
Aether Current 3Miplu’s Mate Garden(X:12.2, Y:11.6)
Aether Current 4Oruncanca(X:18.8, Y:9.8)
Aether Current 5Agave Jaws(X:29.7, Y:7.8)
Aether Current 6‘A Crisis of Corruption’ quest
Wachunpelo Village		(X:29.1, Y:13.0)
Aether Current 7‘A Traveler to the Rescue’ quest
Wachunpelo Village		(X:29.2, Y:13.7)
Aether Current 8North of Ten Thousand Steps hub(X:29.4, Y:26.7)
Aether Current 9Shades of Grief(X:28.8, Y:21.2)
Aether Current 10Proof(X:17.5, Y:20.3)
Aether Current 11Worqor Lar Dor(X:5.2, Y:23.5)
Aether Current 12Chirwagur Lake(X:22.8, Y:36.4)
Aether current 13‘The Flame Burns No More’ quest
Warlar’s Echo		(X: 30.0. Y:33.6)
Aether Current 14‘An Illuminating Ritual’ quest
Worlar’s Echo		(X:29.4, Y:32.3)
Aether Current 15‘The Promise of Peace’ Main Scenario QuestN/A

All Yak T’el Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Yak T’el and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No.Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable)Coordinates
Aether Current 1Southwest of Dirigible Landing(X:19.1, Y:10.9)
Aether Current 2Yak Awak Tsoly(X:17.7, Y:6.4)
Aether Current 3Village of Ilyon Asoh(X:29.8, Y:10.6)
Aether Current 4Xmun Hojaw(X:10.4, Y:18.7)
Aether Current 5TBDTBD
Aether Current 6TBDTBD
Aether Current 7TBDTBD
Aether Current 8TBDTBD
Aether Current 9TBDTBD
Aether Current 10TBDTBD
Aether Current 11TBDTBD
Aether Current 12TBDTBD
Aether Current 14TBDTBD
Aether Current 15TBDTBD

All Shaaloani Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Shaaloani and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No.Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable)Coordinates
Aether Current 1TBDTBD
Aether Current 2TBDTBD
Aether Current 3TBDTBD
Aether Current 4TBDTBD
Aether Current 5TBDTBD
Aether Current 6TBDTBD
Aether Current 7TBDTBD
Aether Current 8TBDTBD
Aether Current 9TBDTBD
Aether Current 10TBDTBD
Aether Current 11TBDTBD
Aether Current 12TBDTBD
Aether Current 13TBDTBD
Aether Current 14TBDTBD
Aether Current 15TBDTBD

All Heritage Found Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Heritage Found and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No.Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable)Coordinates
Aether Current 1TBDTBD
Aether Current 2TBDTBD
Aether Current 3TBDTBD
Aether Current 4TBDTBD
Aether Current 5TBDTBD
Aether Current 6TBDTBD
Aether Current 7TBDTBD
Aether Current 8TBDTBD
Aether Current 9TBDTBD
Aether Current 10 TBDTBD
Aether Current 11TBDTBD
Aether Current 12TBDTBD
Aether Current 13TBDTBD
Aether Current 14TBDTBD
Aether Current 15TBDTBD

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and guides for Final Fantasy XIV at Twinfinite.

