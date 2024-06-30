All Aether Current Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

While embarking on tropical adventures through Tural in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion, you’ll notice that your mounts will literally be grounded until you unlock the Aether Currents found in each area. They can be a little tricky to find if you don’t know where to look, so here’s our handy guide to all Aether Currents in FFXIV Dawntrail.

How to Locate and Unlock Aether Currents in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

When it comes to flying on a mount (see our guide to all Dawntrail mounts) virtually anywhere in Final Fantasy XIV, to be able to do so you first need to track down and unlock Aether Currents in each open-world area of an expansion. They resemble orbs of swirling green aether energy (as seen above), and allow you to understand the aetheric wind movements of the area.

They won’t appear on your map, so to find them you need to use your Aether Compass, which you can find in the ‘Collection’ sub-menu under the ‘Duty’ tab. Select it and add it to your character’s hot bar so that it’s easier to use frequently.

With that, head to an open-world area where you need to unlock your mounts’ flying ability and start searching everywhere you can, all while clicking on your Aether Compass. It will give you readings that indicate how many “yalms” away you are from the nearest Aether Current in a particular direction.

Once you find the Aether Current, interact with it and you will attune with it similar to an Aetheryte. Once done, it will vanish and be added to your ‘Aether Current’ sub-menu.

While most of the Aether Currents in a given area can be found via exploration, others are unlocked via blue sidequests as well as the final Main Scenario Quest for that area. So make sure to keep an eye out for those blue quest markers on your map. Some of them will appear in tandem with MSQ progression, so don’t panic if you don’t see them right away.

Note: This guide is currently a work in progress as we uncover and explore more areas in the Dawntrail expansion. Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update it!

All Kozama’uka Aether Currents

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Kozama’uka and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No. Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable) Coordinates Aether Current 1 House of Waters High (X:27.4, Y:7.7) Aether Current 2 Cave Kikitola (X:9.4, Y:17.9) Aether Current 3 House of Winds High (X:8.6, Y:11.7) Aether Current 4 Stride of the Sun (X:31.8, Y:14.4) Aether Current 5 Dock Poga (X:39.8, Y:13.3) Aether Current 6 ‘Rite of the Wind’s Chosen’ quest

Ohanu Village

(X:16.5, Y:10.3) Aether Current 7 ‘Ripe for the Offering’ quest

Ohanu Village (X:20.0, Y:11.7) Aether Current 8 Miyakabek’zoma (X:22.4, Y:27.1) Aether Current 9 Marsh Ligaka (X:24.0, Y:31.9) Aether Current 10 The Imperious (inside dig tunnel) (X:6.4, Y:23.9) Aether Current 11 Shoals of No Return (X:15.5, Y:34.2) Aether Current 12 The Dewspun Bank (X:31.1, Y:38.0) Aether Current 13 ‘All Good Potpacts Must Come to an End’ quest

Earthenshire Village

(X:12.0, Y:26.9) Aether Current 14 ‘Divine Inspiration’ quest

Earthenshire Village (X:11.6, Y:26.9) Aether Current 15 ‘Sibling Rescue’ Main Scenario Quest N/A

All Urqopacha Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Urqopacha and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No. Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable) Coordinates Aether Current 1 South of Wachunpelo (X:28.5, Y:16.7) Aether Current 2 South of Ciblu’s Coffee Grounds (X:17.4, Y:17.5) Aether Current 3 Miplu’s Mate Garden (X:12.2, Y:11.6) Aether Current 4 Oruncanca (X:18.8, Y:9.8) Aether Current 5 Agave Jaws (X:29.7, Y:7.8) Aether Current 6 ‘A Crisis of Corruption’ quest

Wachunpelo Village (X:29.1, Y:13.0) Aether Current 7 ‘A Traveler to the Rescue’ quest

Wachunpelo Village (X:29.2, Y:13.7) Aether Current 8 North of Ten Thousand Steps hub (X:29.4, Y:26.7) Aether Current 9 Shades of Grief (X:28.8, Y:21.2) Aether Current 10 Proof (X:17.5, Y:20.3) Aether Current 11 Worqor Lar Dor (X:5.2, Y:23.5) Aether Current 12 Chirwagur Lake (X:22.8, Y:36.4) Aether current 13 ‘The Flame Burns No More’ quest

Warlar’s Echo (X: 30.0. Y:33.6) Aether Current 14 ‘An Illuminating Ritual’ quest

Worlar’s Echo (X:29.4, Y:32.3) Aether Current 15 ‘The Promise of Peace’ Main Scenario Quest N/A

All Yak T’el Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Yak T’el and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No. Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable) Coordinates Aether Current 1 Southwest of Dirigible Landing (X:19.1, Y:10.9) Aether Current 2 Yak Awak Tsoly (X:17.7, Y:6.4) Aether Current 3 Village of Ilyon Asoh (X:29.8, Y:10.6) Aether Current 4 Xmun Hojaw (X:10.4, Y:18.7) Aether Current 5 TBD TBD Aether Current 6 TBD TBD Aether Current 7 TBD TBD Aether Current 8 TBD TBD Aether Current 9 TBD TBD Aether Current 10 TBD TBD Aether Current 11 TBD TBD Aether Current 12 TBD TBD Aether Current 14 TBD TBD Aether Current 15 TBD TBD

All Shaaloani Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Shaaloani and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No. Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable) Coordinates Aether Current 1 TBD TBD Aether Current 2 TBD TBD Aether Current 3 TBD TBD Aether Current 4 TBD TBD Aether Current 5 TBD TBD Aether Current 6 TBD TBD Aether Current 7 TBD TBD Aether Current 8 TBD TBD Aether Current 9 TBD TBD Aether Current 10 TBD TBD Aether Current 11 TBD TBD Aether Current 12 TBD TBD Aether Current 13 TBD TBD Aether Current 14 TBD TBD Aether Current 15 TBD TBD

All Heritage Found Aether Current Locations

Below we’ve listed all aether currents located in Heritage Found and their coordinate locations.

Aether Current No. Nearest Region or Landmark (if applicable) Coordinates Aether Current 1 TBD TBD Aether Current 2 TBD TBD Aether Current 3 TBD TBD Aether Current 4 TBD TBD Aether Current 5 TBD TBD Aether Current 6 TBD TBD Aether Current 7 TBD TBD Aether Current 8 TBD TBD Aether Current 9 TBD TBD Aether Current 10 TBD TBD Aether Current 11 TBD TBD Aether Current 12 TBD TBD Aether Current 13 TBD TBD Aether Current 14 TBD TBD Aether Current 15 TBD TBD

