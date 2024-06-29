Bluecoat Cat minion in Final Fantasy XIV
All FFXIV Dawntrail Minions & How to Get Them

Dawntrail has a vibrant collection of critters!
Published: Jun 28, 2024 10:45 pm

While there is an incredible variety of items for players to collect during their adventures in Final Fantasy XIV, one of the most popular among those items is Minions. The Dawntrail expansion features plenty of tropical and mythical companions to obtain, and if you’re wondering what they are, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide to all FFXIV Dawntrail Minions and how to get them.

How to Get all FFXIV Dawntrail Minions

Hundreds of minions in Final Fantasy XIV are scattered throughout the game’s many activities and challenges, and Dawntrail has plenty to add to that roster. Some minions can also be traded and purchased via the Market Board, but beware of fiercely competitive prices, depending on the server and data center you’re on.

Below we’ve listed all minions found so far in Dawntrail, what they cost (if applicable), and otherwise how to obtain them.

This guide is an ongoing work in progress as we uncover more of the Dawntrail expansion and more details about these collectibles. It will also likely expand as subsequent patches are released with new content and rewards, so be sure to check back regularly as we update it.

This guide may contain spoilers for certain NPCs and locations within Dawntrail, so read ahead with discretion.

MinionCost (Currency)How to Obtain
Wind-Up GarnetN/AProvided when purchasing the FFXIV Dawntrail Collector’s or Digital Collector’s Edition.
Rororrlo TehTBDTBD
TankardtenderTBDTBD
Speaking StoneTBDTBD
Mischief MakerTBDTBD
Ambrose the UnfinishedTBDTBD
Alpaca Cria700 Bicolor GemstonesObtained by exchanging 700 Bicolor Gemstones with the ( ) Vendor.
Bicolor Gemstones are acquired by completing Shared FATEs in Shadowbringer, Endwalker, and Dawntrail open-world areas.
Not-so-bighornTBDTBD
The CornservantN/AObtained by completing the “Tasteful Memories” sidequest.
Brushed Up KrileN/AObtained via the 2024 Rising seasonal event.
Ilyikty’i700 Bicolor GemstonesObtained by exchanging 700 Bicolor Gemstones with the ( ) Vendor.
Bicolor Gemstones are acquired by completing Shared FATEs in Shadowbringers, Endwalker, and Dawntrail open-world areas.
Tin Sentry T1TBDTBD
Air-wheeler M9TBDTBD
Wind-up ZeroTBDTBD
Wind-up Mamool JaTBDTBD
Bluecoat Cat800 Sacks of NutsObtained by exchanging 800 Sacks of Nuts with the ( ) Vendor.
Sacks of Nuts are acquired by defeating A-Rank and S-Rank Hunts in Shadowbringers, Endwalker, and Dawntrail open-world areas.
Petit PunutiyTBDTBD
QuetzalTBDTBD
Squeak the CoyoteN/AObtained by reaching Level 15 in Crystal Conflict PVP Series 6

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and guides for Final Fantasy XIV at Twinfinite, such as How to Fix FFXIV Black Screen After Launching Error.

