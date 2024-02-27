Blue is the color of all that I wear, blue are the streets.

What’s your favorite color? With Infinite Craft, you can now create any color that you like if you simply find the appropriate combination. Just be patient and go step by step. Here is a quick and efficient recipe for how to make Blue in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Blue Combination

The combination to make Blue in Infinite Craft is Lake + Smurf.

The recipe for Blue in Infinite Craft that we’ve found contains only eight steps. One of those steps includes Smurfs, one of the most popular blue creatures around. Let’s check out the recipe step by step.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Water Plant Fire Wind Smoke Smoke Water Fog Fog Plant Mushroom Mushroom Mushroom Giant Mushroom Giant Mushroom Fog Smurf Water Water Lake Lake Smurf Blue

But this one isn’t the only in-game recipe for this basic color. We’ve encountered at least five more, so let’s elaborate on some of them:

Blue Grey + Blues

Blues + Blues

Color + Moon

Sapphire + Water

Green + Indigo

Blues + Blues

Another recipe that caught my attention is a combination of Blues and Blues. Here is how to get this element:

Element #1 Element #2 Result Fire Water Steam Steam Fire Engine Engine Steam Train Wind Wind Tornado Tornado Tornado Hurricane Hurricane Steam Steamboat Earth Wind Dust Dust Water Mud Mud Steamboat Mississippi Mississippi Train Blues Blues Blues Blue

Color + Moon

Now let’s check how to get the desired result by combining Color and Moon.

Element #1 Element #2 Result Earth Water Plant Plant Plant Tree Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Ash Tree Pencil Ash Pencil Crayon Crayon Water Color Dust Earth Planet Planet Earth Moon Moon Color Blue

As you can see, you have different options to get Blue in Infinite Craft. Use whichever you like most, follow our recipe step by step, and there shouldn’t be any problems getting exactly what you want.

