What’s your favorite color? With Infinite Craft, you can now create any color that you like if you simply find the appropriate combination. Just be patient and go step by step. Here is a quick and efficient recipe for how to make Blue in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft Blue Combination
The combination to make Blue in Infinite Craft is Lake + Smurf.
The recipe for Blue in Infinite Craft that we’ve found contains only eight steps. One of those steps includes Smurfs, one of the most popular blue creatures around. Let’s check out the recipe step by step.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Fire
|Wind
|Smoke
|Smoke
|Water
|Fog
|Fog
|Plant
|Mushroom
|Mushroom
|Mushroom
|Giant Mushroom
|Giant Mushroom
|Fog
|Smurf
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Smurf
|Blue
But this one isn’t the only in-game recipe for this basic color. We’ve encountered at least five more, so let’s elaborate on some of them:
- Blue Grey + Blues
- Blues + Blues
- Color + Moon
- Sapphire + Water
- Green + Indigo
Blues + Blues
Another recipe that caught my attention is a combination of Blues and Blues. Here is how to get this element:
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Steam
|Fire
|Engine
|Engine
|Steam
|Train
|Wind
|Wind
|Tornado
|Tornado
|Tornado
|Hurricane
|Hurricane
|Steam
|Steamboat
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Water
|Mud
|Mud
|Steamboat
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Train
|Blues
|Blues
|Blues
|Blue
Color + Moon
Now let’s check how to get the desired result by combining Color and Moon.
|Element #1
|Element #2
|Result
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Fire
|Ash
|Ash
|Tree
|Pencil
|Ash
|Pencil
|Crayon
|Crayon
|Water
|Color
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Planet
|Earth
|Moon
|Moon
|Color
|Blue
As you can see, you have different options to get Blue in Infinite Craft. Use whichever you like most, follow our recipe step by step, and there shouldn’t be any problems getting exactly what you want.
For more recipes on Twinfinite, check how to make School, Sans, Infinity, and Manga, as well as how to get GTA, Elden Ring, or Assassin’s Creed.