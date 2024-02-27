Guides

How to Make Blue in Infinite Craft

Blue in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

What’s your favorite color? With Infinite Craft, you can now create any color that you like if you simply find the appropriate combination. Just be patient and go step by step. Here is a quick and efficient recipe for how to make Blue in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Blue Combination

Recipe for Blue in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make Blue in Infinite Craft is Lake + Smurf.

The recipe for Blue in Infinite Craft that we’ve found contains only eight steps. One of those steps includes Smurfs, one of the most popular blue creatures around. Let’s check out the recipe step by step.

Element #1Element #2Result
EarthWaterPlant
FireWindSmoke
SmokeWaterFog
FogPlantMushroom
MushroomMushroomGiant Mushroom
Giant MushroomFogSmurf
WaterWaterLake
LakeSmurfBlue

But this one isn’t the only in-game recipe for this basic color. We’ve encountered at least five more, so let’s elaborate on some of them:

  • Blue Grey + Blues
  • Blues + Blues
  • Color + Moon
  • Sapphire + Water
  • Green + Indigo

Blues + Blues

Another recipe that caught my attention is a combination of Blues and Blues. Here is how to get this element:

Element #1Element #2Result
FireWaterSteam
SteamFireEngine
EngineSteamTrain
WindWindTornado
TornadoTornadoHurricane
HurricaneSteamSteamboat
EarthWindDust
DustWaterMud
MudSteamboatMississippi
MississippiTrainBlues
BluesBluesBlue

Color + Moon

Now let’s check how to get the desired result by combining Color and Moon.

Element #1Element #2Result
EarthWaterPlant
PlantPlantTree
EarthWindDust
DustFireAsh
AshTreePencil
AshPencilCrayon
CrayonWaterColor
DustEarthPlanet
PlanetEarthMoon
MoonColorBlue

As you can see, you have different options to get Blue in Infinite Craft. Use whichever you like most, follow our recipe step by step, and there shouldn’t be any problems getting exactly what you want.

