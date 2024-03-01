Quickest Way to Make Basketball Infinite Craft

When I first started Infinite Craft, I wanted to make every country, color, video game, etc., and then I wanted to do every one of my favorite sportspeople. Now, you can already guess what I’ll need to create my pookie bear Lebron. So, here is how to make Basketball in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Basketball Combination

The combination to make Basketball in Infinite Craft is Jordan + Plant.

Making Basketball in Infinite Craft can be done incredibly quickly. You’ll need only eight combinations to get to it using the four starting elements. Here is the list of combos you’ll need to complete:

Water + Earth = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Water = River Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Water = Wine Wine + Water = Holy Water Holy Water + River = Jordan

Finally, combine Jordan with Plant, and you’ll get Basketball. That’s even quicker than making soccer, for example.

What Can You Make with Basketball?

Now that you have Basketball in Infinite Craft, any player from the past or present should be easy to attain. It’ll take some creativity to nail down the recipes for each one, but that’s what this game is all about. I’ve managed to get a couple of easy ones, and maybe you can use them to get others. Here they are:

Combine Basketball with League of Legends, and you’ll get the NBA . Then combine NBA with Basketball , and you’ll get my cutie patootie Lebron .

with League of Legends, and you’ll get the . Then combine with , and you’ll get my cutie patootie . Software (from the LoL craft) + Basketball = Kobe

(from the LoL craft) + = Basketball + Yugioh = Kaiba (not a basketball player, but this was the only way I managed to get Kaiba so far)

+ Yugioh = Kaiba (not a basketball player, but this was the only way I managed to get Kaiba so far) Combine Basketball and Computer (also from the LoL craft), and you’ll get Hack . Then, mix Hack with Basketball , and the result is Hack-a-Shaq . Finally, combine Hack-a-Shaq with League of Legends , and you’ll get just Shaq .

and (also from the LoL craft), and you’ll get . Then, mix with , and the result is . Finally, combine with , and you’ll get just . Racecar (LoL recipe) + Basketball = Michael Jordan

Know that these are only some of the ways to get each of the results above. What you should do is try it out first with the elements that you’ve already discovered and work from there.

Anyway, that should cover everything you need to make Basketball in Infinite Craft. If you liked this guide and want to learn more recipes, check out the Infinite Craft section of our website. We even covered some quirky topics like how to make Sans and Obama.