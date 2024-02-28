How to Make Yugioh in Infinite Craft

Category:
It's time to du du du du du duel!
Playing Infinite Craft and finding all the fun ways to create the things I like most is something I’ll never get tired of. Now, I love TCGs and anime, so this question comes naturally: how do you make Yugioh in Infinite Craft? Well, it’s not that hard, really. Here is how.

Infinite Craft Yugioh Crafting Combination

Full Yugioh crafting recipe in Infinite Craft
The combination to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft is Joker + Hentai.

The image above shows the full recipe to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft. On the other hand, if you prefer text, here is a table with all the necessary combinations:

Component #1Component #2Result
EarthWaterPlant
PlantWindDandelion
DandelionWaterWine
EarthWindDust
DustFireAsh
AshWineCigar
WineWindBalloon
BalloonCigarClown
ClownFireJoker
PlantWaterSwamp
SwampFireDragon
DragonWaterSea Serpent
Sea SerpentSea SerpentLeviathan
WindSwampMist
Sea SerpentMistKraken
KrakenLeviathanCthulhu
CthulhuEarthTentacle
DustWindSandstorm
SandstormWaterOasis
OasisPlantDate
DateFireRomance
RomanceTentacleHentai
HentaiJokerYugioh

How to Get Yu-Gi-Oh! in Infinite Craft

Yu-Gi-Oh! crafting recipe in Infinite Craft
Now, if you want to make Yu-Gi-Oh! specifically, you’ll need to put in a bit more work. Here are the elements you need to combine:

Component #1Component #2Result
WaterWaterLake
FireFireVolcano
LakeVolcanoIsland
IslandIslandContinent
EarthEarthMountain
MountainContinentAsia
ContinentIslandJapan
WaterFireSteam
SteamJapanAnime
AnimeYugiohYu-Gi-Oh!

Of course, if you prefer a visual guide over a textual one, check out the image above the table.

What Can You Make with Yugioh?

Recipes containing Yugioh in Infinite Craft
Finally, the question is, what can you make with Yugioh in Infinite Craft? Here are the most interesting combinations I’ve discovered so far:

Component #1Component #2Result
YugiohSoftwareYugioh Duel Links
YugiohWindExodia
YugiohWaterBlue Eyes White Dragon
YugiohJokerYugi
YugiohCarYugioh 5Ds
YugiohSunRa
List of stuff you can make with Yugioh in Infinite Craft

Remember that there are many other ways to get each of these elements in Infinite Craft. It’s up to you to experiment and make this whole craft even faster with your ingenuity.

Anyway, that is everything we have on how to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft. If you need more recipes, we have a load more here on Twinfinite. I recommend you check out the one on how to make Manga, as you already have all the necessary ingredients because of this craft.

Read Article Roblox The Heroes Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Two Roblox anime characters in The Heroes Simulator
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox The Heroes Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes (February 2024)
An anime character in Soul Strike Idle RPG.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes (February 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Cat Piece Codes (March 2024)
Roblox Cat Piece Cover Image
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Cat Piece Codes (March 2024)
Allysen Pierce Allysen Pierce Feb 28, 2024
