How to Make Yugioh in Infinite Craft

Playing Infinite Craft and finding all the fun ways to create the things I like most is something I’ll never get tired of. Now, I love TCGs and anime, so this question comes naturally: how do you make Yugioh in Infinite Craft? Well, it’s not that hard, really. Here is how.

Infinite Craft Yugioh Crafting Combination

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combination to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft is Joker + Hentai.

The image above shows the full recipe to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft. On the other hand, if you prefer text, here is a table with all the necessary combinations:

Component #1 Component #2 Result Earth Water Plant Plant Wind Dandelion Dandelion Water Wine Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Ash Wine Cigar Wine Wind Balloon Balloon Cigar Clown Clown Fire Joker Plant Water Swamp Swamp Fire Dragon Dragon Water Sea Serpent Sea Serpent Sea Serpent Leviathan Wind Swamp Mist Sea Serpent Mist Kraken Kraken Leviathan Cthulhu Cthulhu Earth Tentacle Dust Wind Sandstorm Sandstorm Water Oasis Oasis Plant Date Date Fire Romance Romance Tentacle Hentai Hentai Joker Yugioh

How to Get Yu-Gi-Oh! in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Now, if you want to make Yu-Gi-Oh! specifically, you’ll need to put in a bit more work. Here are the elements you need to combine:

Component #1 Component #2 Result Water Water Lake Fire Fire Volcano Lake Volcano Island Island Island Continent Earth Earth Mountain Mountain Continent Asia Continent Island Japan Water Fire Steam Steam Japan Anime Anime Yugioh Yu-Gi-Oh!

Of course, if you prefer a visual guide over a textual one, check out the image above the table.

What Can You Make with Yugioh?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, the question is, what can you make with Yugioh in Infinite Craft? Here are the most interesting combinations I’ve discovered so far:

Component #1 Component #2 Result Yugioh Software Yugioh Duel Links Yugioh Wind Exodia Yugioh Water Blue Eyes White Dragon Yugioh Joker Yugi Yugioh Car Yugioh 5Ds Yugioh Sun Ra List of stuff you can make with Yugioh in Infinite Craft

Remember that there are many other ways to get each of these elements in Infinite Craft. It’s up to you to experiment and make this whole craft even faster with your ingenuity.

Remember that there are many other ways to get each of these elements in Infinite Craft. It's up to you to experiment and make this whole craft even faster with your ingenuity.