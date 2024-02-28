How to Make Yugioh in Infinite Craft

Playing Infinite Craft and finding all the fun ways to create the things I like most is something I’ll never get tired of. Now, I love TCGs and anime, so this question comes naturally: how do you make Yugioh in Infinite Craft? Well, it’s not that hard, really. Here is how.
Infinite Craft Yugioh Crafting Combination
The combination to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft is Joker + Hentai.
The image above shows the full recipe to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft. On the other hand, if you prefer text, here is a table with all the necessary combinations:
|Component #1
|Component #2
|Result
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Water
|Wine
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Fire
|Ash
|Ash
|Wine
|Cigar
|Wine
|Wind
|Balloon
|Balloon
|Cigar
|Clown
|Clown
|Fire
|Joker
|Plant
|Water
|Swamp
|Swamp
|Fire
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Water
|Sea Serpent
|Sea Serpent
|Sea Serpent
|Leviathan
|Wind
|Swamp
|Mist
|Sea Serpent
|Mist
|Kraken
|Kraken
|Leviathan
|Cthulhu
|Cthulhu
|Earth
|Tentacle
|Dust
|Wind
|Sandstorm
|Sandstorm
|Water
|Oasis
|Oasis
|Plant
|Date
|Date
|Fire
|Romance
|Romance
|Tentacle
|Hentai
|Hentai
|Joker
|Yugioh
How to Get Yu-Gi-Oh! in Infinite Craft
Now, if you want to make Yu-Gi-Oh! specifically, you’ll need to put in a bit more work. Here are the elements you need to combine:
|Component #1
|Component #2
|Result
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Lake
|Volcano
|Island
|Island
|Island
|Continent
|Earth
|Earth
|Mountain
|Mountain
|Continent
|Asia
|Continent
|Island
|Japan
|Water
|Fire
|Steam
|Steam
|Japan
|Anime
|Anime
|Yugioh
|Yu-Gi-Oh!
Of course, if you prefer a visual guide over a textual one, check out the image above the table.
What Can You Make with Yugioh?
Finally, the question is, what can you make with Yugioh in Infinite Craft? Here are the most interesting combinations I’ve discovered so far:
|Component #1
|Component #2
|Result
|Yugioh
|Software
|Yugioh Duel Links
|Yugioh
|Wind
|Exodia
|Yugioh
|Water
|Blue Eyes White Dragon
|Yugioh
|Joker
|Yugi
|Yugioh
|Car
|Yugioh 5Ds
|Yugioh
|Sun
|Ra
Remember that there are many other ways to get each of these elements in Infinite Craft. It’s up to you to experiment and make this whole craft even faster with your ingenuity.
Anyway, that is everything we have on how to make Yugioh in Infinite Craft. If you need more recipes, we have a load more here on Twinfinite. I recommend you check out the one on how to make Manga, as you already have all the necessary ingredients because of this craft.