Soul Cultivation Trello Link (August 2024)

If you’re an avid Roblox player always looking to try out the latest experiences early, we’d definitely recommend looking at the Soul Cultivation Trello link. This newly revamped game has recently launched to a very positive reception, but it can be intimidating for newcomers without a handle on the original. To help out, the Trello board is an invaluable resource.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Soul Cultivation Trello Link?

Click here for the Soul Cultivation Trello link. This was last tested and confirmed as working on July 31, 2024.

All you need to do is follow the link above and you’ll instantly get access to the full Trello board. To keep it close, you should hit the star icon to add it to your favorites bar – provided you have a logged-in Trello account.

If you don’t, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you need information on Soul Cultivation. Trello boards are prone to disappearing without warning, so we’ll ensure the link above is always updated when that happens.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On the Soul Cultivation Trello?

The Soul Cultivation Trello is a board full of specific information on the game. There are a range of columns all focusing on a different mechanic or feature in Soul Cultivation, with cards expanding upon each one.

First off, there’s an overview column containing plenty of meta information on Soul Cultivation. This includes explanations of mechanics like Manuals and Breakthroughs, and maps showing the various islands you can explore.

From there, the Trello contains a bunch of columns explaining the various paths and realms you can select. These function similarly to races and clans in other Roblox games. The path you choose determines the passive buffs and stats you start off with, broken down into three groups: Celestial, Beast, and Demon. Realms are similar to perks, with a progression ladder that increases your base HP and damage multipliers each time you upgrade. There are cards listing each and every one of these, meaning you always know which one to progress to next.

Next, we recommend looking at the Skills column. This works quite nicely alongside a list of Manuals, as both provide you with stat alterations to favor a specific playstyle. For example, the Body Refining skill hugely buffs your damage, HP, and speed for a limited period of time, allowing you to blitz through tough enemies and bosses. Check out all of the skills and Manuals here to determine which ones you’ll use.

Lastly, you can learn all about the various NPCs in the game, ranging from those that offer quests to vendors that allow you to purchase Manuals or perform crafting. There’s quite a range here, so it’s worth sifting through each one to see which are the most useful.

Of course, if there’s ever anything in Soul Cultivation that leaves you stumped, you can simply Ctrl + F to find the specific card. Equally, on the Discord there’s a channel where you can ask questions. This will be helpful if there isn’t a card for what you need.

That’s everything you need to know about the Soul Cultivation Trello link! For more, check out the Type Soul Trello, Weak Legacy 2 Trello, and Onikami Legacy Trello. We’ve also got Gym League codes, Survival Odyssey codes, and Magic Blade Simulator codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy