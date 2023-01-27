Can You Play Dead Space Remake on Steam Deck? Explained

Motive Studios’ anticipated remake brings a classic back into the spotlight once again, but are you limited to the old lineup of platforms or can you play Dead Space Remake on Steam Deck? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Dead Space Remake Playable on Steam Deck? Answered

Unfortunately, there isn’t concrete information yet as to whether Dead Space is available to play on Steam Deck. There’s been no official word from EA or Motive Studios on the matter, and nothing from Valve to confirm it’s playable on the platform.

Of course, none of that means you can’t play Dead Space Remake on Steam Deck. There are several games that don’t have official support from developers, including Valorant. Just always keep in mind that if you’re attempting to do so then you will need to ensure that you’ve purchased the game via Steam and not another client, such as Epic.

One factor that might prevent Dead Space Remake from being playable on Steam Deck is the fact that it runs Denuvo DRM. Denuvo has in the past required Steam Deck users issues to authenticate with its servers, which involves providing kernel access to the operating system. This, in turn, occasionally causes the accidental flagging of the game as an illegitimate copy. We haven’t heard anything to suggest this is the case with Dead Space Remake, but it’s something to consider — we’ll update this article later with relevant information.

Another thing to keep in mind is that if you do get Dead Space Remake running on Steam Deck then you’ll probably need to turn the graphical settings down. It’s not likely to look as good as what you’ve seen on PC and console, simply due to the performance of the hardware. Still, if you’re wanting an on-the-go Dead Space experience, then needs must.

That’s all you need to know about whether you can play Dead Space Remake on Steam Deck. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts