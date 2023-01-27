Is There a Difficulty Trophy in Dead Space Remake? Answered

Image Source: EA

Hunting down trophies can always be a fun time, but for those looking to do the same for the Dead Space remake, this journey is not going to be a walk in the park. Among all the other various trophies that you can obtain on the road to the platinum trophy, perhaps the biggest challenge might be the difficulty itself. If you are checking to see if there is a difficulty trophy in Dead Space Remake, read on.

Trophies Tied to Difficulty in Dead Space Remake

For anyone hoping to breeze through the game on the lowest difficulty but still keen on netting all the trophies, you are out of luck. In the Dead Space remake, there is a Silver trophy tied to beating the game on Medium difficulty or above (Set a Benchmark) and a Gold trophy for beating the game on Impossible mode (Untouchable).

However, the good thing is that you don’t necessarily have to jump in straight away on the toughest difficulty. You will likely do better completing your mission first on Medium difficulty, building up your understanding of the game and getting all the necessary upgrades, before starting New Game Plus on Impossible mode. This way, you can enjoy the experience once more while giving yourself the best fighting chance to overcome the horrors that are lying in wait in the darkness.

There you go, everything you need to know about the difficulty trophies in Dead Space Remake. If you’re looking for more ways to help you finish the game quicker, do consider checking out our guides on how to upgrade your HP, where to find the Peng Treasure, and the best way to defeat the Hunter. For everything else, check out the content below or search Twinfinite.

