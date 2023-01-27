How to Unlock Impossible Mode in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA Motive

Dead Space is finally getting the series revival it’s always deserved with the release of the new Dead Space remake. The USG Ishimura is just as creepy as you remember it, and if you’ve played the original game, you’ll be glad to know that most things have been left untouched. Here’s how to unlock Impossible Mode in the Dead Space remake.

What Is Impossible Mode in Dead Space Remake?

Impossible Mode is the highest level of difficulty in Dead Space, and it’s certainly not for the faint of heart. While the game does offer new game plus functionality, Impossible Mode will give you a pretty tough challenge either way, as enemies hit much harder and resources are way scarcer.

To unlock Impossible Mode in Dead Space, all you have to do is beat the game once on any difficulty, including Easy. This means that once you complete your first playthrough on either Easy, Medium, or Hard, you’ll be able to select Impossible Mode the next time you start a fresh run.

That being said, we recommend at least trying the game on Hard first to get a feel of the challenge. On Impossible Mode, the Necromorphs will be more adept at dodging your shots, and item drops from killing enemies are not guaranteed. Most of the time, the resources and ammo you get from killing foes will not be enough to help you clear out the next wave of enemies, forcing you to play more conservatively.

In addition to that, Credits will be scarce as well, and Isaac will take more damage than usual.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock Impossible Mode in Dead Space. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

