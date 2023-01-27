Connect with us

How to Get Contact Beam in Dead Space Remake
Image Source: EA
How to Get the Contact Beam in Dead Space Remake

The horrors of the Dead Space remake are not just stemming from the fact that Necromorphs are shambling about, but also that Isaac Clarke is usually at a disadvantage when it comes to opposing them. Thankfully, as you descend further into the nightmare, more tools become available to level the playing field. For anyone hoping to learn just how to get the Contact Beam in the Dead Space remake, we have got your back.

Getting the Contact Beam in Dead Space Remake

The Contact Beam in the Dead Space remake can be found in Chapter 4, but it can be missed if you do not take the right route. On your way to divert power to the ADS Cannons, be sure to take the Admin Systems and Comms Array elevator from the Bridge Deck atrium to the second floor. Following a save point, you will head into a section with a space vacuum.

Contact Beam Dead Space Remake
Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Proceed onwards to the next corridor, and on the right will be a door that can now be unlocked by your level two Security Clearance. Here, you will find the Contact Beam lying on the ground.

Using the Contact Beam in Dead Space Remake

Using the Contact Beam as a weapon can be a great offensive option. Its primary fire launches a continuous lethal beam that can keep up the damage, but its alternate fire is the big game-changer. Charging up the Asteroid Cutter will release a single powerful laser shot, which can take out most enemies instantly. Just make sure you have the time and space to charge it up.

Contact Beam Dead Space Remake
Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

There you go, all you’ll need to know about how to get the Contact Beam in the Dead Space remake. For more help with the game, be sure to read our other guides like how to unlock Impossible Mode and how you can bring down the Hunter. Otherwise, you can search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.

