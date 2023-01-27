Image Source: EA

If you’re on the hunt for how to defeat the Hunter in Dead Space Remake, then we’ve got your back. Indeed, while Motive Studio’s remaster of 2008’s award-winning survival horror classic largely remains intact, there are still a number of wee differences that do shake up the terrifying formula. So, without further delay, let’s get into the nitty gritty details!

How Do I Kill the Hunter in the Dead Space Remake? Answered

Much like the original game, Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion of the Dead Space remake brings with it a handful of set-pieces where you face off against a regenerating monstrosity called the Hunter. The first few times you meet this adversary, you can’t actually kill it. Instead, you’ll need to evade it as it pursues you across the ship.

That said, once you reach a room near the end end of chapter 5, and you’re tasked with obtaining a Nitrogen Canister, you’ll be forced into going toe-to-toe with the Hunter.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Once you obtain the Nitrogen Canister, Dr. Challus Mercer will give you a pre-amble before unleashing the beast upon you. Fortunately, much like the first game, defeating the Hunter is a cinch… if you know what you’re supposed to do, of course.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

The key to defeating the Hunter in Dead Space Remake is to lure it into the central chamber (as pictured above). Here, you’ll want to use your Stasis module to slow down the enemy when it’s inside the central chamber. To make the enemy even slower, you can even cut off its legs (though they do inevitably grow back). If you’ve run out of Stasis energy, you can use the Stasis recharge station in the corner of the room.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Once the Hunter has been frozen in place with your Stasis and is in the central chamber, you’ll need to quickly run into the room next door and interact with the touchpad (as pictured above), which will cryogenically freeze anything that is in the aforementioned central chamber. That’s right, Mr. I-can-regenerate-from-all-damage will now be toast. You’re welcome!

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to defeat the Hunter in the Dead Space Remake. For more, keep it locked at Twinfinite as we’ve got plenty more guides, tips, and features that are truly out of this world.

