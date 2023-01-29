Who is Jacob Temple in Dead Space Remake? Explained

Image via Motive

Despite the USG Ishimura being overrun by walking nightmares in Dead Space Remake, there are still a few (somewhat) sane humans left onboard apart from Zach Hammond’s emergency maintenance team. One of the few remaining survivors is Jacob Temple, but his frequent video logs and appearance on the fringe of the main plot might have you asking: Who is Jacob Temple in Dead Space Remake, and is he alive as the story takes place?

As luck would have it, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for. Do be warned though: There are *Massive Spoilers* ahead for the Dead Space Remake’s story.

Dead Space Remake’s Jacob Temple: Importance and Story, Explained

As with the original game, Jacob Temple is an engineer for the USG Ishimura in Dead Space Remake. Like the game’s protagonist Isaac Clarke, he is an engineer aboard the USG Kellion.

His journey for survival, though mostly recapped through audio and text logs, mirrors Isaac’s on several levels, and the picture he paints is both terrifying and sad. Like Isaac Clarke, Jacob ends up doing what he can to keep the ship operational long enough to find his girlfriend, Elizabeth Cross, who is a scientist aboard the USG Ishimura.

You’re usually only a few steps behind him as he struggles to make it out of the ordeal too, until you finally catch up to him in the latter third of the narrative.

Is Jacob Temple Dead? Answered

Sadly, this ends up being your first and last in-person encounter with Jacob Temple in the Dead Space Remake.

Both Isaac and Jacob encounter Dr. Mercer, who attempts to enlist them to carry out his goals of triggering a Convergence Event. Jacob refuses, and is subsequently trapped in a Statis field while attempting to kill Mercer. Isaac then rebukes Mercer as well, and Mercer responds by shooting Jacob in the head before his Stasis wears off.

It’s a sad end, but also one which is a bit more substantial than in the original game, which saw him used as an unwilling guinea pig for Mercer’s unkillable Necromorph research. It also plays into the game’s revised ending, but we’ll let you see for yourself how that shakes out.

And with that, you’ve heard everything there is to know about who Jacob Temple is in Dead Space Remake. To make sure you don’t lead Isaac toward the same fate as Jacob, be sure to check out our other guides and related articles for the game down below.

Related Posts