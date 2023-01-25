How to Get Isaac Clarke Skin in Fortnite: Bundles, Items & Prices, Explained

Fortnite fans, get ready for an early and unexpected treat! If you’re a fan of both Fortnite and the sci-fi survival-horror game Dead Space, you’ll be excited to know that the two have officially crossed over. We’ll be breaking down everything you need to know about getting the Isaac Clarke skin in Fortnite, including the available bundles, items, and prices.

Dead Space and Isaac Clarke Strange Transmissions Quest Bundle in Fortnite

Fortnite just released Isaac Clarke into the Gaming Legends pool through the Strange Transmissions Quest pack. This crossover is in celebration of the upcoming Dead Space remake, which launches on Jan. 27, 2022.

So if you’re an avid Dead Space fan, feel free to add Isaac Clarke to your Fortnite roster! All the information you need on the Strange Transmissions Quest pack, including provided items, pricing, and more, are listed below.

Prices & How To Get

The Isaac Clarke Fortnite skin is available for $11.99 by purchasing the Strange Transmissions Quest pack. You must pay with actual currency and not V Bucks.

You can log on through the Epic Games website and purchase the pack here or purchase it at the main menu while in-game.

The offer ends at the end of the season, however, so be quick!

Items You Receive, Explained

Here’s what you receive:

Isaac Clarke Outfit

Plasma Cutter Pickaxe

RIG (Back Bling)

USG Ishimura (Back Bling)

Bench Upgrade Emote (for switching weapons)

A series of strange transmissions (quests) that you can follow for a total of 1,500 V-Bucks.

To clarify the meaning of the items:

The USG Ishimura is the ill-fated ship that Isaac Clarke explores in Dead Space. In contrast, the Plasma Cutter is his most iconic weapon, used to dismember countless necromorph monsters. Additionally, players will use the emote to equip and unequip their Plasma Cutter Pickaxe.

Isaac Clarke is joining Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series, which has already featured numerous heroes. Like every other released hero, It’s a limited-time opportunity to bring one of your favorite protagonists to the battle royale you love. The Isaac Clarke skin is a perfect way to show your appreciation for a now classic game that you can soon experience again with remastered graphics. The Strange Transmissions Quest pack includes the Isaac Clarke Outfit, RIG Back Bling, USG Ishimura Back Bling, the Plasma Cutter Pickaxe, the Bench Upgrade Emote, and quests that you can complete to earn 1,500 V-Bucks!

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Isaac the Clarke skin in Fortnite: bundles, items & prices. So please take advantage of it, grab it while you can, and enjoy the limited-time offer.

