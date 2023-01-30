How to Stop Dragging Dead Bodies With You in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA Motive

There’s nothing scarier in a horror video game than inadvertently carrying the corpses of the monsters you’ve killed along the way with you, and with no way to shake them off. It happens all the time in Dark Souls, and it can certainly happen in Dead Space as well. If you’re wondering how to stop dragging those pesky dead bodies with you in the Dead Space remake, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Rid of Dead Bodies on You in Dead Space Remake

Whenever you kill an enemy in the Dead Space remake, you may accidentally find yourself dragging their dead body with you when you walk over them. This has everything to do with the game’s ragdoll physics, which can lead to some pretty funny moments in an otherwise creepy game.

To stop dragging them with you, the best thing you can do is stomp on their bodies with the R2, RB, or Space button, depending on which platform you’re playing on. By stomping on an enemy’s corpse, you may be able to smash them up enough that they’ll quickly fall off Isaac’s body, allowing you to continue on corpse-free.

If you’re making a point to sever the Necromorphs’ limbs with your weapons as you fight them, this will also decrease the likelihood off them sticking to your body as you walk over them.

You should also be able to just shake them off eventually as you continue moving. Ignore the corpses clinging on to you, and they’ll eventually fall off as you explore the USG Ishimura. If the corpses are really bothering you though, just spam the stomp button to force Isaac to shake them off, and you’ll be good to go.

That's all you need to know about how to stop dragging dead bodies with you in the Dead Space remake.

