Image Source: EA

The Dead Space Remake takes players back to the spaceship that started off what became an iconic sci-fi horror series, the USG Ishimura. Stepping into the space boots of Isaac Clarke once again, you’ll need to face off against all manner of rather scary aliens that just really want to eat your face or kill you in other disturbing ways. Fortunately, there’s a whole host of Dead Space Remake weapons you can make use of — as long as you can get your hands on them — that’ll help make surviving that little bit (a lot) easier.

Dead Space Remake All Weapons List

There are 9 weapons in Dead Space Remake that you can find scattered throughout the USG Ishimura. We’ve listed all of them, including the chapter they can be found (because we’re good like that), below.

Plasma Cutter – Chapter 1

– Chapter 1 Stasis Module – Chapter 1

– Chapter 1 Kinesis Module – Chapter 2

– Chapter 2 Pulse Rifle – Chapter 2

– Chapter 2 Ripper – Chapter 3

– Chapter 3 Flamethrower – Chapter 3

– Chapter 3 Contact Beam – Chapter 4

– Chapter 4 Line Gun – Chapter 5

– Chapter 5 Force Gun – Chapter 6

A fun tip here, there are a handful of weapons that are levels above the others in terms of efficacy against the creatures that await you on the ship. The Plasma Cutter, Pulse Rifle, Line Gun and Force Gun are the absolute best weapons in Dead Space Remake that you’ll really want to make use of when it comes to playing through on one of the hardest difficulties.

However, fans of the original game will likely be quick to dismiss the Flamethrower, given it was a bit pants back in 2008. Well, the good news is, whether it’s an easter egg or just a case of severe rebalancing on the developer’s part, the Flamethrower is actually now rather good in the 2023 remake.

Congratulations Isaac, you’re now equipped with all weapons in Dead Space Remake! If you’re looking for more handy tips and tricks on your horrifying trip through the USG Ishimura, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts