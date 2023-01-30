How to Destroy the Gravity Tethers in Dead Space Remake

Sometimes, the puzzles in Dead Space Remake can stump you outright. It could be due to the game not requiring the use of a mechanic for a while, resulting in you forgetting how to utilize it. Or, it could be due to some odd framing and a lack of direction, which leads you toward a potential solution while the real answer is staring you straight in the face. Either way, you don’t know how to proceed, which is why you’ve looked up this guide on how to destroy the gravity tethers in the Dead Space Remake.

Worry not though, as we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

How to Deactivate the Gravity Tethers in Dead Space Remake

When you encounter the gravity tethers in the Dead Space Remake, Isaac will say he has to deactivate them the hard way.

What he means by this is that the wires underneath the gravity tethers’ plating need to be severed the same way you’d sever the wiring for locked doors. This can be done by firing off a stasis blast at the spinning portion of the gravity tether like you did with the Centrifuge rotators. Launch a Stasis blast at the plating, and while it’s slowed down, wait for a glowing purple square to be exposed. Once one is, fire off a blast from your ranged weapon of choice to destroy it.

We’ve included a screenshot just in case you need a visual reference of these wires.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

There are four tethers to deactivate in all, with the first two inside of the room where the puzzle starts. One is to your side once you enter the room. The second is up above you, and can be reached by using your boosters. If you need to top off your Stasis at any point, there’s a recharge station to the right side of the left-hand entrance.

How to Place the SOS Beacon on the Asteroid & Destroy the Remaining Tethers

Once you’ve destroyed the wiring for the first two gravity tethers in the Dead Space Remake, you can then place the SOS Beacon on the asteroid and destroy the exterior tethers.

To do so, boost your way toward the lower-right corner of the asteroid and the gap around it leading out into space. Wait for the rotating machinery to meet at the top left of the asteroid, and then head out through the opening created into space. Make your way around to the backside of the asteroid, and look for a spot highlighted by a faded orange hologram. Go toward this spot, and you’ll have the option to place the Beacon.

You can then go to the left and right sides of the asteroid to deactivate the exterior tethers. If you need to refill on oxygen or Statis while you do so, there are recharge stations for both resources to the right of either tether. Below is a screenshot of said stations in case you need it.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

Once the last tether is destroyed, the asteroid will be sent hurtling into space and you can get back to dismembering Necromorphs out for your flesh.

That’s all you need to know about how to destroy the gravity tethers in the Dead Space Remake. For more on the game, check out some of our related articles down below. We’ve got everything from guides covering other puzzles to news and features related to the larger franchise.

Related Posts