How to Unlock the Front Toward Trophy & Achievement in Dead Space Remake

Dead Space is finally here, and gamers are putting on their big boy and girl undies to brave the terrifying environments of the USG Ishimura in order to complete their trophy and achievement lists. As always, though, some of these unlocks are more difficult than others. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Front Toward Trophy & Achievement in Dead Space Remake.

Dead Space Remake Front Toward Trophy and Achievement

In order to get this achievement, you’ll need to progress in the Dead Space Remake all the way to Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival. Once you start this section, you’ll be tasked with salvaging a Singularity Core aboard the USG Valor.

As soon as you start progressing, look to your right and go through the door to find the Shooting Gallery. Much like the first game, you can play a minigame here; the main difference is that instead of letting you finish the game, a quarantine alarm will sound, and you’ll have to kill a bunch of Necromorphs in 30 seconds.

After you kill them all, the Front Toward trophy or achievement will pop for you. You’ll also be rewarded with a Power Node and a Ruby Semi-Conductor from the lockers outside the room for surviving this harrowing space carnival game.

With that in mind, that is everything you need to know about how to get the Front Toward Trophy & Achievement in Dead Space Remake.

