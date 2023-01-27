How to Find the Peng Treasure in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

Since its debut in 2008, every core Dead Space game has hidden a rare collectible somewhere on the adventure for players to find. The treasure in question? Why, it’s the Peng Treasure, of course! If you’ve arrived here, then you’re likely pondering a specific query: How do I find the Peng Treasure in Dead Space Remake? Worry not, as you’re in the ideal spot. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

Where Is the Peng Treasure in the Dead Space Remake? Answered

More often than not, the Peng Treasure is usually hidden somewhere hard to find in Dead Space. However, in this latest remake, you could potentially stumble upon it by simply looting and exploring every nook and cranny within the game.

Specifically, the Peng Treasure can be found near the end of Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, and is in a locker when you descend a lift on the way to an objective to Engage the Cargo Crane. As you can see in the image below, the Peng Treasure is in the locker on the right-hand side of Isaac (the one with flickering light above it).

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

For a little extra detail, here’s a close-up of the locker in question. Notice a dead soldier in front of the locker that you’re looking for. All you need to do is open up the locker and – voila! – the Peng Treasure will be waiting for you to loot it.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

What Does the Peng Treasure Actually Do? Answered

You may be wondering what all the fuss is about with this Peng Treasure? Well, what makes the Peng Treasure particularly desirable is that a) You’ll earn a Trophy/ Achievement “There’s Always Peng!” and b) You can sell it for 30,000 Credits at a Store. Cha-ching!

So, that about wraps up our guide for today. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to get the Peng Treasure in Dead Space Remake. For more, make sure to take a gander at the links below.

