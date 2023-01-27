How to Get the Z-Baller Trophy & Achievement in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

It’s safe to say that survival horror has made a big resurgence lately and leading the charge is Motive Studio’s cinematic sci-fi adventure, Dead Space. While the remake retains the same core story as its predecessor, there are a few tweaks to the limb-shredding formula that some fans will relish. If you’ve arrived here, though, you’re probably pondering: How do you get the Z-Baller trophy and achievement in Dead Space Remake? Well, you’ve come to the perfect place. Let’s get into it, shall we?

How Do You Unlock the Z-Baller Trophy and Achievement in Dead Space Remake? Answered

In short, to unlock the Z-Baller trophy and achievement in Dead Space Remake, you’ll need to get to Level 6 in the Z-Baller basketball mini-game. First things first, however, you’ll need to find the Z-Baller basketball court, which you’ll come across in Chapter 10: End of Days.

Once you discover the Z-Baller basketball court, you can start playing the mini-game. In a nutshell, you’re going to want to use your Kinesis module to throw the balls into the 4 multi-colored holes. You’ll need at least 220 points to get to Level 6.

While throwing a ball into one hole will normally earn you 5 points, you’ll get 10 points for throwing it into a hole that is glowing. In other words, try and throw your balls into the glowing holes to maximize your score potential.

Additionally, as you make your way through the levels, the mini-game will increasingly get harder, and will even start covering certain holes to block your shots. Be patient and keep plugging away, and you’ll soon overcome this challenge!

What Do You Get For Earning Level 6 in the Z-Baller Mini-Game? Answered

In addition to your Z-Baller trophy or achievement, earning Level 6 in the Z-Baller mini-game will also net you a Power Node as well, which is always handy for upgrading your weapons or suit. You’ll find the Power Node in a locker just outside the Z-Baller basketball court.

So, there you go, folks. Hopefully, this has helped to unlock the Z-Baller trophy and achievement in the Dead Space Remake. For more on the game, feel free to peruse the links below.

