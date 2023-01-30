Image via Motive

Who says you can’t look awesome in Dead Space Remake while stomping Necromorph heads and limbs? The standard suit looks great, but there are more you can earn throughout the game as well as those obtained for purchasing the title’s Digital Deluxe Edition. One in particular that’s a standout winning fit is the Burnished Suit, though getting isn’t exactly a walk in the park. That’s why we’ve created this guide containing everything you need to know on how to get the Burnished Suit in Dead Space Remake.

Dead Space Remake Burnished Suit Unlock Requirements

Adding the Burnished Suit to your collection in the Dead Space Remake is one of the toughest challenge you’ll be faced with in order to nab some new duds. In order to get it, you need to beat the game on the hardest difficulty: Impossible Mode.

Yes, Impossible Mode makes a return in Dead Space Remake, but it’s very different from how it functioned in the original game. It’s available from the start, meaning you can attempt a run on this difficulty with your first playthrough.

You won’t be able to overcome the mode easily though: Damage is equivalent to what you’d suffer in Hard Mode, meaning you’ll be minced meat after only a few blows from enemies. Autosaves are also disabled, and you’ll only have One save slot you can use for reverting back to a prior point in the game. Even then, your save will be erased if you die even once, resulting in your needing to start from scratch if you bite it.

After beating Impossible Mode, start New Game Plus and venture to the first store. You can pick up the Burnished Suit, as well as the Hand Cannon, from the kiosk’s storage. It’s nearly identical to the Bloody Suit, only cleaned up, featuring a darker color scheme and red lighting on Isaac’s visor.

There you have it, folks: how to get the Burnished Suit in Dead Space Remake. For more related guides, we have a variety of content related to the wider Dead Space franchise listed down below.

