How to Fix the Comms Array and Link the Satellite Dishes in Dead Space Remake

While the majority of Motive Studio’s latest remake of Dead Space is structurally identical to its 2008 predecessor, there are quite a few re-worked puzzles that may catch players off guard. Case in point: You may be wondering how to fix the comms array and links the satellite dishes in Dead Space Remake. Worry not, as you’re in the perfect place. Down below, we’re going to show you how to do just that. So, sit back and relax as we reveal the solution to this rather tricky puzzle.

How Do I Fix the Comms Array and Link the Satellite Dishes in Dead Space Remake? Answered

After quite a long time trying to figure out a solution in the Dead Space remake, we’ve got a simple one right here. Simply follow these five steps and you’ll overcome this puzzling challenge.

Firstly, place the “straight line” dish on the left-hand side of the relay in the position below.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Next, following the power along, place the satellite (pictured below) in the next position over to the left.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

As the power goes up, place the next satellite (pictured below) in the next position.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Following the power over to the right, place the next satellite in this position (pictured below).

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Finally, as the power goes up, place the next satellite (pictured below) in this position, and then the final satellite in the position on the left (pictured below). Once you insert the final satellite into its correct position, you’ll have completed the objective.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Phew! That one wasn’t exactly an easy puzzle was it? But hopefully after checking out our guide on how to activate the comms array and links the satellite dishes in Dead Space Remake, you’ll walk away with plenty more time on your hands. For more, feel free to take a gander at the relevant links down below.

