How to Get Ripper in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

In the face of the monstrosities that are the Necromorphs, our hero Isaac Clarke has to use whatever he can get his hands on to fight them off. Thankfully, the mining ship that is the USG Ishimura still has some goodies lying in wait, awaiting the curious to arm themselves up. For players seeking the fastest way to obtain the Ripper in the Dead Space remake, let us point you in the right direction.

Getting the Ripper in Dead Space Remake

The Ripper is certainly one of the most useful weapons in the Dead Space remake, and better yet, it is impossible to miss once you are in Chapter 3. As part of the objective “Refuel the Engines (South),” players will proceed to try to fix the centrifuge on the Engineering Deck. Part of that journey will include a stop at the Machine Shop.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

At the bottom of the stairs will be a body that has been decapitated by a saw blade. It is here you will find the Ripper lying nicely on the floor beside the body, ready for action.

Using the Ripper in Dead Space Remake

As a weapon, the Ripper is great for close combat as well as at range. Its primary fire will hold the saw blade a short distance in front of Clarke, rotating ferociously to cut down anything that gets too close for comfort. As for its alternate fire, it will fire a blade that can richochet off surfaces, keeping you out of harm’s way while it does its thing.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Ripper in the Dead Space remake, hopefully, you will survive another day. For more help with the game, be sure to read our other guides like how to unlock Impossible Mode and how you can bring down the Hunter. For more tips and tricks, be sure to search Twinfinite.

