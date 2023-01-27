Is Dead Space Remake on PS4 or Xbox One? Answered

Image Source: Motive

The original Dead Space series started out on the PS3 and Xbox 360, but those games never made it onto the following console generation. With the new remake, fans might be wondering if it has previous generation versions to fill that gap. Here’s all we know regarding if the Dead Space remake is available on the PS4 or Xbox One.

Is the Dead Space Remake on Last-Gen Consoles?

The Dead Space Remake is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There isn’t a PS4 or Xbox One version available for purchase.

The focus only on the current console generation and PC means that the Dead Space Remake is as optimized as it can possibly be for modern hardware. There isn’t any sort of port that might have potentially reduced the game’s quality. Considering Twinfinite has awarded the remake a score of 5/5 in our review, there’s definitely not any quality reduction to be found.

While the choice of platforms to enjoy this remake might be somewhat limited, it appears to be a better game for it. All players will get to experience the terrifying journey of Isaac Clarke in the best graphics possible.

If you’re looking to pick up the Dead Space Remake, this is everything you need to know regarding if the game is available on PS4 or Xbox One. If you’re ready to start your journey through the USG Ishimura, be sure to look over the links below for all of our helpful guides on the Dead Space Remake.

