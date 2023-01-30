How to Dispose of the Warhead in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

Now that the world is once again introduced to the world of Dead Space via the remake, there is a new wave of players that can experience the horrific delights of the USG Ishimura and Isaac Clarke’s fateful journey. Faced with nightmarish dangers and a gigantic ship full of issues, some help will always be a good thing. If you are wondering just how to dispose of the warhead in the Dead Space Remake, here’s what you need to do.

Disposing of the Warhead in Dead Space Remake

This particular objective will happen towards the back part of the Dead Space remake, specifically in Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival, where Clarke needs to dispose of the nuclear warhead onboard the USM Valor.

Once you arrive in the Torpedo Bay, things will get messy, and there are a few key things to note. Any explosion in the area will cause the warhead to go off, which will end things. As such, your only way of survival is to kill all Necromorphs at a distance to prevent any self-detonation near you and avoid shooting the orange parts of these enemies. Target the limbs, and be accurate with your weapons.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Upon entering Torpedo Bay, take care of the two Necromorphs that appear near the warhead. Thereafter, start destroying the fuses; each side will have four. You can either shoot them or use melee attacks. Once the fuses are destroyed, grab the battery on the right using Kinesis, and then insert the battery into the panel on the left side of the room to restore the ordnance control system.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

With the battery in place, you can then activate the warhead computer in the middle of the room to dispose of the warhead.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Now that you have the necessary information on how to dispose of the warhead in the Dead Space remake, the path to the endgame will be clearer. Be sure to check out the related content below or our other guides if you need more help, including how to fix the Centrifuge, or the way to obtain the Flamethrower. For everything else, please search Twinfinite.

