Dead Space Remake Officially Has the Master of Horror’s Seal of Approval

The acclaimed remake of Dead Space has earned its spot as one of the most unsettling survival horror adventures in recent years, but don’t take our word for it; the master of horror, John Carpenter, has also voiced his approval of the game.

Carpenter, of course, is best known as the creator of the legendary Halloween franchise and other horror classics such as Christine, The Thing, and They Live, with each proving to be paramount to the horror genre and inspiring legions of filmmakers. The esteemed director took to Twitter to praise the game, which you can see for yourself below.

E.A.'s refurbished DEAD SPACE is exciting and scary. Great game! — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) January 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Carpenter has spoken publicly about his love for the Dead Space franchise and video games in general. In an interview with Variety, Carpenter spoke about his interest in helming a film adaptation of Dead Space, saying:

“I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it?'” John Carpenter via Variety

While this is a tempting prospect, the iconic horror maestro hasn’t been back in the director’s chair for 13 years and has instead chosen to focus on music and composing at this stage of his career. These days Carpenter collaborates with his son Cody Carpenter and has released three volumes of his Lost Themes, and was the composer behind the new Halloween trilogy. In the same interview, Carpenter mentions that a director has been chosen for a live-action Dead Space film, but neither EA nor Motive Studio has made any announcement or indication that a film is in development.

In other news, Motive Studio has recently expressed an interest in exploring the Dead Space universe further and putting Isaac Clarke through more hellish adventures. You can check out our review of Dead Space here and the rest of our coverage below.

