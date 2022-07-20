New Halloween Ends Trailer Pits Laurie Strode & Michael Myers Against One Another in an Epic, Final Showdown

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like John Carpenter’s popular slasher series will be finally coming to a close when Halloween Ends hits theaters this coming Oct. 16.

Spanning almost 45 years, with an impressive catalogue of 13 movies, the beloved horror saga is set to ring in the final bout between the knife-toting maniac, Michael Myers, and the strong yet shy heroine, Laurie Strode.

To drum up some hype for the final film’s upcoming cinematic release, Universal Pictures has dropped a freshly-cut trailer that sets the stage for the final showdown. Go ahead and take a gander at the new footage down below:

With Jamie Lee Curtis returning to reprise her iconic role and David Gordon Green returning as writer-director (Green wrote and directed 2021’s well-received Halloween Kills), the general scuttlebutt is looking pretty positive for the eagerly anticipated finale.

As for John Carpenter‘s involvement — he’s the OG creator of the entire IP after all — he’ll largely be focused on delivering his classic atmospheric synth-wave score, with the help of his son, Cody Carpenter. Outside of writing the score for Halloween Ends, the Master of Horror’s meaningful contribution is unclear, though he has gone on record to say that this conclusion to the horror series will be a “departure from the others.”

For more information, here’s an official synopsis courtesy of Universal Pictures:

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends slashes its way to theaters on Oct. 16, 2022.

Featured Image Source: Universal Pictures

