What Type of Bender Are You? Avatar The Last Airbender Quiz

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an expansive franchise that has spanned multiple animated series, video games, movies, and most recently, a live TV adaptation by Netflix. When it comes to what makes Avatar so special and beloved to fans, there are many aspects to consider. However, among the most prominent is the world in which the series has been crafted around, with brilliant lore that combines historic and cultural influences from around the world with unique abilities that fall under the category of not magical powers, but elemental manipulation using spirituality and energy.

Avatar stands out from other series in this way for the creation and use of bending, which gives these endearing characters control over one of four different elemental abilities. Bending enables that individual to manipulate an element of the environment around them, or in some cases, even create elements from their energy.

Have you ever wondered which of the four primary bending styles you may possess in the scenario that you set foot in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender? Well, now you have a chance to find out. What are you waiting for? Simply click the start button below to get started on our quiz.

