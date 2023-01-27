How Scary Is Dead Space? Explained

As the video game industry continues to grow, so too do the genres that exist within it, as there’s an abundance of different kinds of titles that casual and hardcore players can get their hands on these days. Horror is one of the fastest-growing titles in the medium, as fans just can’t get enough of their favorite frights and delights. With that in mind, you may be wondering just how scary the new Dead Space Remake is, explained.

Is the Dead Space Remake Scary?

Objectively speaking, yes, the Dead Space Remake is a pretty scary game. If the name didn’t tip you off, this definitely isn’t something you should buy a young teen or kid, as it’ll likely give them nightmares or scar them for life. So what exactly is so scary about the game?

Well, there’s a number of different factors that come into play regarding things that will scare you in the Dead Space Remake. The first thing is that the overall ambiance is dark and covered in blood, especially in high fidelity modes, as the setting of the spaceship known as the USG Ishimura has been taken over by aliens known as the Necromorphs.

The Necromorphs are arguably the scariest part of the game. These creations come in all terrifying shapes and sizes, with most of them wielding sharp limbs that can cut you into pieces. These creatures are also surprisingly sneaky, too, managing to get the jump on Isaac Clarke quite a bit, resulting in plenty of jumpscares.

So, yeah, that pretty much does it for the question of how scary the new Dead Space Remake is. If you still feel brave enough but want a little bit of assistance navigating this terrifying title, then be sure to check out all of our related guides down below.

