Dead Space Remake Graphics Mode: Performance vs Fidelity, Which Should You Choose?

Image Source: EA

Motive Studio’s highly anticipated remake of 2008’s genre-defining survival horror classic, Dead Space, has finally been launched into the vast vacuum of space, and while the game is largely a mirror image of its predecessor, it does boast a few extra bells and whistles that the original didn’t have. Case in point: the remake is graphically on another level compared to the first game. As a result, if you’re wondering what the difference is between the Performance and Fidelity modes in Dead Space Remake, we can help point you in the right direction. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

All Dead Space Remake Graphics Modes & What They Do

Performance – This mode features a smooth 60 frames-per-second at the expense of some visual quality and a reduced resolution.

– This mode features a smooth 60 frames-per-second at the expense of some visual quality and a reduced resolution. Fidelity – This mode favors resolution and visual quality over framerate. As a result, this mode offers a more modest 30 frames-per-second but looks sharper and a little more visually impressive with a native 4K resolution.

Changing Graphics Mode in the Dead Space Remake

Changing Graphics Mode in Dead Space Remake From the game’s main menu, select ‘Settings’. Next, Select ‘Display and Graphics’. From here, go down to ‘Performance mode’ and toggle it either ‘On’ or ‘Off’

Fidelity vs Performance — Which Should You Choose?

We’ve spent around 20 hours with the Dead Space remake and, from our experience, we preferred the Performance mode overall. Really, the buttery smooth 60 frames-per-second does make a noticeable impact on the moment-to-moment gameplay, and in a game as intense as Dead Space, every little bit counts.

Having said that, we did still glean some enjoyment from the Fidelity mode in a few of the quieter, and more serene moments of the game – despite them being few and far between! This is largely thanks to the original Xbox 360 and PS3 Dead Space title featuring 30fps, too, so it almost feels like a nostalgic trip back to the old days while playing in Fidelity mode, but with a way better resolution, of course.

So, that about wraps things up for now. Fingers crossed, this helped to clue you in on what the difference is between the Performance and Fidelity modes in Dead Space Remake. For more, make sure to take a gander at the links down below.

Related Posts