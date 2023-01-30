Dead Space Remake Developer States Motive Studios Is Interested in “Exploring Dead Space More”

Image Source: Motive Studio via Twinfinite

After fifteen long years, EA and Motive Studio have brought Dead Space back to society in the form of a revamped remake of the first title. The Dead Space Remake is doing rounds in the gaming community, as Motive Studio has seemingly found the right blend of innovating while preserving what made this series so innovative back in 2008.

Fans of the series know that Dead Space reached its end after a third entry bombed out. However, it seems like the developers at Motive have bigger plans and ambitions for Isaac Clarke, provided the remake reaches its goal. Speaking to British GQ, senior and creative directors Phil Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola discussed the thought process behind the remake of Dead Space and the future.

In the interview, both directors talk about the balance the team had to face when remaking Dead Space. The team strived to find a balance between improving what Visceral Games laid out years ago such as making the Ishimura seamless, and reworking gameplay features like controls to feel modern. When asked about potential ideas for on what comes next, Ducharme responds:

“For sure, it’s, it’s a hope that we have. There’s interest on my side and I think on Roman’s side – you can see his smile – in exploring Dead Space more. There are ideas, that’s for sure. We’re finishing this week, we’re going to be making sure that that launch goes well and that there are as few technical issues as possible. We’re gonna be heading out on vacation and then we’ll sit down and we’ll have those discussions within EA to say, ‘Well, what’s next?'”

Fear not fans and newcomers; all signs seem to point to a revival of Isaac Clarke’s hellish journey through space. The Dead Space Remake is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and be sure to check out our related section for more Dead Space content.

