How to Upgrade Your Suit in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

Much like its 2008 predecessor, your suit in the latest Dead Space Remake is incredibly important. Not only is it a surefire way of boosting your pool of HP, but it also gives you the opportunity to improve various Stasis and Kinesis abilities, too, as well as increase your overall Air supply. As a result, many players out there may be wondering how to upgrade their suit in Dead Space Remake. Worry not, as we’ve got you covered in the guide below. Let’s go!

How Do You Upgrade Your Suit in Dead Space Remake? Answered

In order to upgrade your suit in Dead Space, you’ll first need to find or purchase Power Nodes. Power Nodes can be found as you explore the USG Ishimura and can be bought at Stores for 10,000 Credits a pop. Once you’ve tracked down some Power Nodes, head to the nearest Bench to upgrade your suit.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Once you’re at a Bench, you’ll be able to upgrade your suit, but much like upgrading weapons, you’ll have to follow a specific upgrade path. So, for instance, as you can see in the image above, your first upgrade will always have to be HP, before moving onto Air. From here, you have a choice between Stasis Energy, Stasis Size, and Stasis Duration, and so forth.

However, you may notice that when you first start the game, your suit’s upgrade path is quite limited. Thing is, to increase the size of your suit’s upgrade path, you’re going to need to find Suit Schematics.

How Many Suit Schematics Are There in Dead Space Remake? Answered

There are five Suit Schematics in Dead Space Remake, and they can be found as you explore the nooks and crannies of the USG Ishimura. Once you’ve found one, head back to a Store. Unfortunately, however, you’ll also have to shell out quite a lot of Credits to purchase the Suit from the Store. For instance, the Level 3 Intermediate Suit costs an eye-watering 35,000 Credits to unlock.

What Do Suit Schematics Do in the Dead Space Remake? Answered

Once you purchase a Suit Schematic from the Store, Isaac will put on the new, snazzy suit and you’ll bear witness to a pretty cool animation. But it’s not just an aesthetic improvement as a suit upgrade will increase your armor protection by 10 percent each level. In addition, you’ll also get some extra space in your inventory, so you’ll be able to carry more resources, which is really handy when it comes to looting.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed more light on how to upgrade their suit in Dead Space Remake. For more, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts